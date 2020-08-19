Advertisement

Northeast Wisconsin couple keeping faith alive through love

Erich's advice is protect your skin at all costs and live life to the fullest.
Eric Mueller and Alyssa Rohde are getting married in late October after he was told he has 6 months to live.
Eric Mueller and Alyssa Rohde are getting married in late October after he was told he has 6 months to live.(Alyssa Rohde)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A young couple from Northeast Wisconsin is telling their story of love and hope. About three weeks ago doctors told Erich Mueller,24, that he has six months to live because of several dozen inoperable tumors in his brain. 

Mueller and his fiancé Alyssa Rohde now plan to get married next month. Erich and Alyssa met in high school. Now together for over 4 years, and in their early 20's they're faced with a tough journey ahead. 

It started this past March, when Erich found a spot on his left arm. 

“She kind of told me too that because of her initial thoughts and how I had the pain in the armpit, that there was a good chance it was melanoma, and I didn’t really know the difference between any of the skin cancers at that point,” said Mueller.

The journey wasn't easy, especially during a pandemic, but on July 19th Erich rang the bell, overcoming his Stage 3 Melanoma. A few days later, Erich got down on one knee and asked Alyssa to be his wife, but soon after the proposal was when Erich got the news, doctors found several dozen inoperable tumors in his brain.

He was told he has six months to live. 

“He’s just so positive and so strong and faithful, and hopeful that he just radiates this hope out to everyone else, and all the people that are cheering for him, praying for him,” said Rohde.

Doctors are encouraged that immunotherapy will buy Erich more time, but right now he and Alyssa are using the power of love and prayer with their hearts set on their wedding day in late October. Until then, Erich's advice is protect your skin at all costs and live life to the fullest. 

“The fact that we’re not guaranteed tomorrow, ever, and not for me it’s just a more realistic thing, I feel like older and wiser people always told me to appreciate every day, because you don’t know if you’ll wake up tomorrow,” said Mueller. 

Friends and family have set up a Go Fund Me page to help the couple with medical expenses.

Here is a link to the page. 

