Neenah gym uses GTech long-lasting disinfecting spray for client’s safety

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - As data shows COVID-19 continues to spread in Wisconsin, local gyms are looking for new ways to disinfect to keep everyone safe.

"We teach self defense, fitness and we help people with diet, nutrition and accountability," said Joel Ellenbecker, owner of Fortitude Krav Maga in Neenah.

Ellenbecker opened a brand new facility right before COVID-19 hit in January.

“Krav Maga is a self-defense based system and it’s based on principles. One of those principles is to adapt and overcome difficult and trying circumstances, so for us, this was another way to implement what we teach our student and practice ourselves,” said Ellenbecker.

After pivoting immediately to online classes through Zoom, Ellenbecker set up a phased reopening plan. As of right now, he offers small in-person classes with mandatory face masks.

"Safety is number one priority for us," said Ellenbecker.

To make sure everyone feels safe while at the gym, Ellenbecker started using GTech Clean, a long-lasting disinfecting spray.

“GTech is this non-alcohol, non-ammonia sanitizing product that is EPA approved and kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses, including human coronavirus, influenza, mildew and mold,” said Fred Harris, GTech Protection.

Harris said the product is primarily used by first responders, but has now been picked up by child care centers and fitness facilities, like Fortitude Krav Maga.

"We actually recommend you spritz the area and let air dry," said Harris. "Because we use a fine mist when we apply our product, it does get in those nooks and crannies."

“Our mats here need to be cleaned and sanitized in between classes... we spray and mop the floors,” said Ellenbecker. “We use it on pads and equipment anyone touches and on all the door handles, high touch areas people use between classes.”

Harris said GTech's non-toxic solution is easy to apply and offers multi-day protection.

"It is going to kill virus and bacteria on contact and then give protection to that area up to 5 days," said Harris. Harris said it is safe for your skin and pets.

For those reasons, Ellenbecker said he plans to use the product for the foreseeable future.

“It’s something that is easy to implement, something that is safe and meets all our core values and purpose,” said Ellenbecker.

