Man sentenced to jail, probation for crash that injured local musician

The crash injured local musician Ryan Donovan.
Brown County Jail photo
Brown County Jail photo(WBAY)
By Tia Johnson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to jail and probation for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a local musician in Green Bay.

Christopher Morris, 21, appeared before a Brown County Judge Wednesday for a plea and sentencing hearing. Hon. Marc A. Hammer ordered Morris to serve one year in county jail and four years on probation. His license was revoked for two years.

The crash injured local musician Ryan Donovan. Dononvan spoke at Wednesday’s hearing. Action 2 News was there and will have coverage tonight.

On July 31, 2019, Morris was intoxicated when he hit Donovan at the intersection of Broadway and Dousman in downtown Green Bay.

As police responded to the crash, callers reported a black pickup truck driving erratically on Shawano Avenue. Police stopped the truck and noticed it had fresh damage.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says Morris blew a 0.201 percent in a preliminary breath test. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08.

Survivor Ryan Donovan suffered brain injuries in the crash. He was placed in the ICU, but made a recovery.

Donovan is in the band Vacation. Musicians and friends held a benefit concert and silent auction for Donovan after the crash.

