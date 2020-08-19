Kimberly School Board: High risk fall sports moved to spring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday evening, the Kimberly School Board voted to move all high risk fall sports seasons to the spring of 2021.

The board voted unanimously in its decision.

The decision means all fall fall sports except golf, tennis, and cross country, which are considered low risk, will be moved to the spring.

Golf, tennis and cross country seasons are still expected to take place as scheduled.

The board’s announcement comes on the same day as the Oshkosh School District and the Fox River Classic Conference announced they will be postponing fall seasons to the spring.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more details as they become available, and we will have the latest at 10.

