Groundbreaking ceremony held for construction of trail connecting Little Chute, Kaukauna

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) -Work has officially started on a new trail connecting Little Chute to Kaukauna.

On Tuesday, the village and city officials, as well as the Fox Valley region, broke ground on the trail.

The new trail will be called the David and Rita Nelson Family Heritage Crossing, and will create a 113 mile loop connecting several cities in the Fox Valley.

Officials say it will be big enough to allow for different types of exercise, even while crossing the Fox River.

“It’s supposed to accommodate bikers, walkers and fishermen, all at the same time. So if someone was biking by and someone was biking by the other side and someone’s fishing, it’s wide enough for that,” said Adam Breest, the Director for Little Chute Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

Officials say the trail is part of the Loop the Locks project.

