Grand Chute Town Board approves referendum question, will ask for levy limit increase to fund additional fire department staff

Firefighters rigged up a device to give a fire engine an undercarriage wash as it pulls in to the Grand Chute Fire Dept. (WBAY photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Town Board officials in Grand Chute have unanimously approved to move forward with a referendum question for the upcoming November election.

The Grand Chute Fire Department announced the vote, saying the question will ask for a levy limit increase in order to fund an additional nine firefighter/paramedic positions for the department.

Fire officials say the nine positions will be used to staff three rotating 24-hour shifts that would have three personnel each.

According to the fire department, if passed, it would result in a levy increase of $5.72 per month on a $200,000 home.

Officials say in addition, the referendum includes the request to hire firefighter/paramedics instead of their current practice of hiring firefighter/EMTs.

The fire department says the different hires would allow them to provide advanced life support (ALS) care to the community

Fire officials say the cost difference with the hiring request of firefighter/paramedics instead of firefighter/EMTs is 68 cents of additional levy based on a $200,000 home.

Following Tuesday’s vote, fire officials say demands for service have risen since the last major staffing deployment change in 2008, with a 62% increase of calls for fire, rescue and emergency medical services, 126% increase in simultaneous calls for service and additional inspections and risk reduction activities.

