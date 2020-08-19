Free COVID-19 testing event Aug. 27 at Door County fairgrounds

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A free, drive-up COVID-19 testing event will be held next Thursday, August 27, at the Door County Fairgrounds. The testing is available to everyone, even if they’re not experiencing symptoms.

Bellin Health and Door County Medical Center are organizing the testing from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

You don’t need an appointment. There is no cost, and insurance information will not be collected.

The fairgrounds are at 812 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Watch for signs and volunteers to direct you.

