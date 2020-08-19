Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing event Aug. 27 at Door County fairgrounds

A nurse holds swabs and a test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
A nurse holds swabs and a test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(KWTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A free, drive-up COVID-19 testing event will be held next Thursday, August 27, at the Door County Fairgrounds. The testing is available to everyone, even if they’re not experiencing symptoms.

Bellin Health and Door County Medical Center are organizing the testing from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

You don’t need an appointment. There is no cost, and insurance information will not be collected.

The fairgrounds are at 812 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Watch for signs and volunteers to direct you.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Now playing at the mall parking lot: movies, drag shows

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It's a way to reintroduce people to the mall and eventually get them inside to shop, says retail consultant Kate Newlin. But that's still a hard sell for anxious shoppers, especially with coronavirus cases spiking around the country.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

News

57 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Green Bay Correctional this week, mass testing underway

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the DOC, National Guard members will be testing every staff member and person living in the institution.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

National

Virus outbreaks strike America's schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Coronavirus outbreaks hit America's schools as they reopen.

News

Kimberly School Board: High risk fall sports moved to spring

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
The decision means all fall fall sports except golf, tennis, and cross country, which are considered low risk, will be moved to the spring.

News

People urged to get flu shot early

Updated: 18 hours ago
Hospitals face a one-two punch of COVID-19 and flu season with similar symptoms

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

National Politics

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.