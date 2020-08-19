Eric Trump touts father’s support for police in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Eric Trump is touting his father’s support for police during a stop in Milwaukee.

The son of President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his father is the candidate who stands up for law enforcement.

Eric Trump spoke to the Milwaukee Police Association, which has endorsed President Trump for reelection.

WITI-TV reports the younger Trump told the officers that “You’ve always been there for us, and I promise you my father will always be there for the brave men and women.”

Eric Trump spoke as Democrats hold a virtual national convention in Milwaukee because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His visit comes a day after President Trump spoke in Oshkosh, and a day before Vice President Mike Pence visits Darien, Wisconsin.

