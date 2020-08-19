Advertisement

Elections panel staff: Keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballot

West is trying to get on Wisconsin’s ballot as a third-party candidate.
FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West filed signatures on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ohio, to run for president as an independent candidate in November.
FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West filed signatures on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ohio, to run for president as an independent candidate in November.(Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended Tuesday that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

The staff determined that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

West is trying to get on Wisconsin’s ballot as a third-party candidate. Staff reviewed his nominating papers and found 2,422 valid signatures. The commission, split 3-3 between Republicans and Democrats, meets Thursday and will decide if West gets on the ballot.

Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Wisconsin is expected to be a key swing state in the race after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

