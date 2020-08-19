Advertisement

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

The child's favorite character is Dragonite
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.(Source: Bakersfield Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Facing a distraught 9-year-old, a California police officer looked for common ground.

“The officer noticed the child wearing a Pokémon t-shirt, so the officer began talking to the child about Pokémon,” a Facebook post from the Bakersfield Police Department said.

It took about 30 minutes, but the child calmed down enough to talk about the situation.

During that time, the officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite, while the officer is partial to Charmander.

“As the officer was leaving, the child ran to a bedroom and came back with a Charmander card … and told the officer that Charmander would keep him safe at work,” the post said.

The officer plans to keep the card close to him in his vest.

Recently, one of our officers responded to a call and came into contact with a 9-year-old who was very upset. The...

Posted by Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

Sports

TE Tonyan ready to turn a corner for Packers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The 3rd year tight end was the star of camp 2 years ago, but spot duty his rookie year and an injury last season stagnated his progress in the past

News

Allouez welcomes construction projects, new businesses as part of redevelopment plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Village of Allouez moves forward with new projects during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of an ongoing corridor redevelopment plan.

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

Latest News

News

Vote on proposed housing for violent sex offender delayed as more options are considered

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
A Brown County committee delays a vote on housing for a violent sex offender being released from treatment after neighbors voice concerns.

News

Record year for Brown County parks, trails

Updated: 2 hours ago
With activities limited, more people are going outdoors

News

Hit-and-run driver sentenced

Updated: 2 hours ago
Christopher Morris hit a pedestrian on Broadway and was stopped on suspicion of drunken driving shortly afterwards

News

Vote delayed on housing for violent sex offender

Updated: 2 hours ago
The offender must be moved to Brown County, where the crimes were committed.

National

Alabama delegates convene virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.