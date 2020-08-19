Brown County parks and trails seeing record use

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been out enjoying one of Brown County’s many parks or trails this summer, you’re not alone. The pandemic is sending more people into the great outdoors.

Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says attendance and use has been way up every month, with the month of May seeing whopping a 52percent increase.

The chance for a horseback ride at Neshota Park near Denmark lured Megan Wangall all the way from the Chicago area Wednesday.

“Especially this year with the whole COVID thing, we’ve all be on lockdown and so I’m very blessed to have some friends up here north and I can go out on the trails with them. I think it’s actually good though that people are getting out and exercising,” says Wangall.

New visitors to the county's 3,000 acres of green space are appearing at a rate never seen before.

“The influx of users, and people are really finding and discovering the Brown County parks, all these outdoor recreational spaces that we have. People are enjoying them. For the 18 county parks that we operate, we have seen a drastic increase of use, whether it’s increased camping, whether it’s increased trail use, whether it’s increased water access, boat landings, getting their feet wet on the beaches and things,” says Kriese.

Even during the middle of the week, campgrounds and boat launches are packed.

The crowds of people are catching some off guard.

“I’m seeing a lot more because of this COVID. We’re both retired. We used to enjoy coming out here. Now it’s packed, everybody is off,” says Ron Miller from Green Bay with a chuckle.

With just about every event canceled, as well as many people’s long distance summer vacations, Kriese expects local parks and trails to continue to be a big attraction.

"People are just happy to have something to do during the summer and doing it with family groups or other small groups," says Kriese.

“I hope to come out more frequently. Looks like the trails are beautiful out here, and the air is much fresher than by me,” adds Wangall with a smile.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.