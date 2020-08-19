Advertisement

Allouez welcomes construction projects, new businesses as part of redevelopment plan

When asked what new projects are on the horizon, Village President Jim Rafter answered, "Stay tuned."
The Village of Allouez works to be "historically progressive" even during the COVID-19 pandemic.(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Allouez moves forward with new projects during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of an ongoing corridor redevelopment plan.

The Allouez Community Center sits at the corner of Webster Avenue and Dauphin Street where it has since 1947. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We hadn’t planned on selling it, but it needs a lot of work,” said Jim Rafter, Village of Allouez President. “It has limited space, and it seems to be a good thing to do for the village.”

For 73 years the people of Allouez have enjoyed the community center as a place to play cards and hold gatherings. The Allouez Village used the space for practice, and community painting classes brushed up their skills. It was also a polling place.

After more than seven decades, the building will soon serve a new purpose as office space for The Ben Bartolazzi Real Estate Team and Bartolazzi Homes.

“I went out there, and it ended up just being a really good fit for both of the companies,” said Bartolazzi. “We love the history of it, the style of it, so we plan on giving it a nice face lift, maybe modernizing it a little bit, but still keeping the history of it.”

Rafter tells Action 2 News the Village is talking to community organizations in search of space for groups displaced by the sale of the Allouez Community Center.

The sale comes other construction projects move forward as part of ongoing corridor redevelopment. Those projects along Webster Avenue include new buildings for Wisconsin Medical Credit Union and You are My Sunshine-Allouez Day Care both expected to be finished this fall.

Along with economic investments, the Village is working to make lifestyle improvements. New additions include new kayak launches at Optimist Kayakers Point and in Green Isle Park along with six new pickleball courts at Kiwanis Park.

“We hope that businesses continue to come and we continue to build and we continue to invest and make Allouez something people will really be proud of,” said Rafter.

Rafter says the Village gets contacted “quite often” by people looking to do new development or redevelopment on property in Allouez. With talks happening now, he hopes to have exciting news to share in the near future saying, “Stay tuned.”

