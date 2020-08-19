Advertisement

57 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Green Bay Correctional this week, mass testing underway

(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Department of Corrections officials say a second round of mass testing is underway at Green Bay Correctional Institution after 57 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the facility within the past week.

According to the DOC, National Guard members will be testing every staff member and person living in the institution.

The testing will be done throughout the next two days.

When results are returned, officials say the facility will move anyone in their care, as needed, to isolate the infected person from the rest of the inmates.

Prison officials say they have been testing those with symptoms, as well as those directly exposed to an infected person between the current and previous mass testing.

The DOC says Green Bay Correctional was one of the first DOC institutions to require masks on May 15.

A dashboard on the DOC website shows cases have risen from zero on August 10 to 57 on August 18.

DOC officials say the total number of positive tests by day since then are:

  • August 10 - 0
  • August 11 - 4
  • August 12 - 25
  • August 13 - 25
  • August 14 - 25
  • August 15 - 25
  • August 16 - 25
  • August 17 - 46
  • August 18 - 57

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Groundbreaking ceremony held for construction of trail connecting Little Chute, Kaukauna

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The new trail will be called the David and Rita Nelson Family Heritage Crossing, and will create a 113 mile loop connecting several cities in the Fox Valley.

News

Construction underway on new trail

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Construction underway on new trail

News

Husband, wife charged with possession of meth, chronic child neglect

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Husband, wife charged with possession of meth, chronic child neglect

News

Kimberly School Board: High risk fall sports moved to spring

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Kimberly School Board: High risk fall sports moved to spring

Latest News

News

Grand Chute Town Board approves referendum question, will ask for levy limit increase to fund additional fire department staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Grand Chute Fire Department announced the vote, saying the question will ask for a levy limit increase in order to fund an additional nine firefighter/paramedic positions for the department.

News

Thompson wants $95.7 million boost for UW in state budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thompson announced Tuesday that he plans to ask Gov. Tony Evers to increase state aid to the system by $95.7 million in the 2021-23 state budget.

News

Eric Trump touts father’s support for police in Milwaukee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The son of President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his father is the candidate who stands up for law enforcement.

News

Kimberly School Board: High risk fall sports moved to spring

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
The decision means all fall fall sports except golf, tennis, and cross country, which are considered low risk, will be moved to the spring.

News

Violent sex offender to move to Brown County, county officials to discuss options for offender’s home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
A violent sex offender, living in a secure treatment facility in Wisconsin, is about to be released and ordered to live somewhere in Brown County - but where, remains a big question.

News

Green Bay convenience store robbery suspect arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Green Bay Police, the man was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon after running from officers.