57 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Green Bay Correctional this week, mass testing underway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Department of Corrections officials say a second round of mass testing is underway at Green Bay Correctional Institution after 57 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the facility within the past week.

According to the DOC, National Guard members will be testing every staff member and person living in the institution.

The testing will be done throughout the next two days.

When results are returned, officials say the facility will move anyone in their care, as needed, to isolate the infected person from the rest of the inmates.

Prison officials say they have been testing those with symptoms, as well as those directly exposed to an infected person between the current and previous mass testing.

The DOC says Green Bay Correctional was one of the first DOC institutions to require masks on May 15.

A dashboard on the DOC website shows cases have risen from zero on August 10 to 57 on August 18.

DOC officials say the total number of positive tests by day since then are:

August 10 - 0

August 11 - 4

August 12 - 25

August 13 - 25

August 14 - 25

August 15 - 25

August 16 - 25

August 17 - 46

August 18 - 57

