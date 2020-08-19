Advertisement

2 teens charged with killing 11-year-old Madison girl

Eleven-year-old Anisa Scott suffered a gunshot wound to the head
Anisa Scott
Anisa Scott(via Boys and Girls Club of Dane County)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two teens have been charged with fatally shooting an 11-year-old Madison girl and attempting to kill her mother’s boyfriend, who investigators say was the intended target of the gunfire.

Eleven-year-old Anisa Scott suffered a gunshot wound to the head as she rode in an SUV driven by Christopher Carthans on Aug. 11. Police have said Carthans was the target of gunfire from another vehicle, but haven’t said why.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in adult court charges 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown, both of Madison, with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail for Carreon at just over $2 million and $1.5 million for Brown.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser requested more than $5 million bail for Carreon and $2 million bail for Brown. Lawyers for Carreon and Brown — Sarah Schmeiser and Guy Cardamone, respectively — argued that the bail requests were too high, the State Journal reported.

Perion Carreon
Perion Carreon(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the complaint, Carreon said Brown fired the first shot and another person in the car fired the second time. Carreon said he had also been told to turn the car around so Brown could shoot again.

Cardamone, Brown’s attorney, said Carreon would have been in the best position to fire from the driver’s side of the vehicle toward the passenger side of the Tahoe where Anisa was sitting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing event Aug. 27 at Door County fairgrounds

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The testing is available to everyone even if they don't have symptoms.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Empathy helps students deal with anxieties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kathryn Bracho
Prevea Health Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey says some children are more sensitive to changes in their environment than others.

News

Street Music Week goes virtual, raises money for Feeding America

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
People are urged to donate online or in person at Heid Music, 308 E. College Ave.

News

Elections panel staff: Keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin is expected to be a key swing state in the race after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Street Music Week goes virtual

Updated: 7 hours ago
The concerts are online this year.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School anxieties

Updated: 7 hours ago
Have empathy and talk to your kids about it.

News

57 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Green Bay Correctional this week, mass testing underway

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the DOC, National Guard members will be testing every staff member and person living in the institution.

News

Groundbreaking ceremony held for construction of trail connecting Little Chute, Kaukauna

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The new trail will be called the David and Rita Nelson Family Heritage Crossing, and will create a 113 mile loop connecting several cities in the Fox Valley.

News

Construction underway on new trail

Updated: 12 hours ago
Construction underway on new trail

News

Husband, wife charged with possession of meth, chronic child neglect

Updated: 13 hours ago
Husband, wife charged with possession of meth, chronic child neglect