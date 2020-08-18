Advertisement

Wisconsin removed from Chicago Emergency Travel Order

On Aug. 18, Chicago updated their list of states and removed Wisconsin.
A public service message Stay Home Saves Lives is seen against the Chicago skyline Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
A public service message Stay Home Saves Lives is seen against the Chicago skyline Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is no longer on Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order.

That means Wisconsin residents are no longer encouraged to quarantine upon arrival in the Second City.

Chicago’s Emergency Order cover states “experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases.” A state is added to the list if it has a case rate greater than 15 new cases per 100,000 people per day for seven days.

The order also covers Chicago residents traveling home from states on the list. Anyone traveling from one of the states is told to self-quarantine for a 14-day period or during their time in the city.

On Aug. 18, Chicago updated their list of states and removed Wisconsin.

The list is updated every Tuesday.

Violators could be fined $100-$500 a day, up to $7,000.

CLICK HERE to follow updates to the Chicago Emergency Travel Order.

CLICK HERE to track Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Rai talks back to campus plans during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Action 2 News This Morning, Dr. Rai talked about college, Wisconsin's trend, and safety in nursing homes.

Crime

Police arrest one in Fond du Lac tactical situation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the 33-year-old man "has an extensive violent criminal history and was believed to be in possession of a firearm."

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Shoppers should watch for fake websites

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
Some families will turn to online shopping instead of bringing the family to the store.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Performing arts studio hosts program for virtual learners

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
PASS is for students ages six and up.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Back 2 School bargain shopping

Updated: 8 hours ago
How to spot the good deals and the fake ones.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks different testing types

Updated: 8 hours ago
There's hope for an expansion of the saliva test.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on return to campus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dr. Rai talks about what students should know as they go back to college.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School performing arts program

Updated: 8 hours ago
Birder Studio hosts a program for kids to let off some creative energy.

News

Oshkosh amends school reopening plan to make it more fluid

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In a vote on Monday night, the Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education passed an addendum that would allow the board to take community coronavirus data into account when looking at what models to use for classes.

News

Protesters, supporters meet during Trump campaign stop

Updated: 13 hours ago
Protesters, supporters meet during Trump campaign stop