Wisconsin removed from Chicago Emergency Travel Order

CHICAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is no longer on Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order.

That means Wisconsin residents are no longer encouraged to quarantine upon arrival in the Second City.

Chicago’s Emergency Order cover states “experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases.” A state is added to the list if it has a case rate greater than 15 new cases per 100,000 people per day for seven days.

The order also covers Chicago residents traveling home from states on the list. Anyone traveling from one of the states is told to self-quarantine for a 14-day period or during their time in the city.

On Aug. 18, Chicago updated their list of states and removed Wisconsin.

The list is updated every Tuesday.

Violators could be fined $100-$500 a day, up to $7,000.

