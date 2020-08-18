Waushara County church vandalized, money stolen

MARION, Wis. (WBAY) - A thief caused about $50,000 damage to Waushara Community Church in Marion and took money from the church.

The sheriff’s office says the thief forced entry into the church on 22nd Ave. They don’t know how much money was stolen.

A suspect is a man of unknown race with facial hair who appears to be in his 20s. He wore a white, hooded, zip up Jordan brand jacket, gray Under Armour sweat pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

He was driving a four-door sedan that had front-end damage.

The burglary was reported just before 8 A.M. Tuesday.

Anyone who might recognize the description of the man and his car or has information about the crimes can call Waushara County Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-800-5219. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.