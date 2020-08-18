TURNING WARMER AND MORE HUMID

Today was the coolest and most comfortable day we’ll see this week. The low humidity will continue tonight with lows settling into the 50s under fair skies. There is a chance of rain though, into Wednesday morning across the Northwoods.

That shower chance will linger through the day, but areas from Green Bay southward will likely stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warmer with highs into the lower 80s, but still comfortable as dew points stay in the upper 50s. It will turn more humid at night, and lows will be in the lower 60s for Thursday morning.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 80s, and may reach the upper 80s Friday afternoon. There’s also a few chances of showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend. Any storms Friday are likely limited to northern areas, but there will be a better chance for scattered storms across Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. For now, the severe weather outlook is LOW; but, be sure to check back for updates through the week.

The muggier air returns Thursday and continues through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be the most humid days, but it will feel at least slightly humid through the middle of next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3'

THURSDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Quiet with fair skies. A late shower is possible NORTH. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers. Warmer, but still comfortable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Very warm and humid. Sun and clouds with isolated storms... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Lingering showers with mostly cloudy skies. Still humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. Humid. HIGH: 80

