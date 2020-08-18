Green Bay convenience store robbery suspect arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a person suspected of robbing a convenience store earlier this month is now in custody.

According to Green Bay Police, the man was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon after running from officers.

Police tell Action 2 News they weren’t particularly looking for him in this incident, but a passing officer recognized the man, who then ran from police.

Officers were eventually able to set up a perimeter and chased him.

Officials say the suspect then wore himself out and gave up in the area of the 100 block of North Oakland Avenue, and requested an ambulance.

Police say the man didn’t have any injuries, and a K-9 never got to him.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Express Convenience store on Dousman Street.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.