Advertisement

Green Bay convenience store robbery suspect arrested

Suspect in custody near Oakland Avenue in GB
Suspect in custody near Oakland Avenue in GB(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a person suspected of robbing a convenience store earlier this month is now in custody.

According to Green Bay Police, the man was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon after running from officers.

Police tell Action 2 News they weren’t particularly looking for him in this incident, but a passing officer recognized the man, who then ran from police.

Officers were eventually able to set up a perimeter and chased him.

Officials say the suspect then wore himself out and gave up in the area of the 100 block of North Oakland Avenue, and requested an ambulance.

Police say the man didn’t have any injuries, and a K-9 never got to him.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Express Convenience store on Dousman Street.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Violent sex offender to move to Brown County, county officials to discuss options for offender’s home

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
A violent sex offender, living in a secure treatment facility in Wisconsin, is about to be released and ordered to live somewhere in Brown County - but where, remains a big question.

News

Lambeau Field offers limited stadium tours

Updated: 1 hours ago
It's not the bustling activity the Packers are used to seeing during training camp

News

People urged to get flu shot early

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hospitals face a one-two punch of COVID-19 and flu season with similar symptoms

News

Brown County looks for home to place sex offender

Updated: 1 hours ago
A court has ordered a violent sex offender's release from a secure facility

Latest News

News

Postmaster General suspends operational changes within USPS until after election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The United States Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General announces he will halt some operational changes until after the November election.

News

Local postal workers say mail has slowed

Updated: 2 hours ago
The postmaster general halted changes, but local workers say Green Bay processing machines are already down.

Sports

Packers hold first padded practice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Packers took to Ray Nitschke Field in pads for the first time this training camp.

News

UPDATE: Suspect in Waushara County church vandalism, burglary arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Waushara County Sheriff announced just after 6 p.m. the man had been taken into custody, after announcing their search for a suspect earlier in the afternoon.

News

Expanded police presence in King in Waupaca County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Sheriff Timothy Wilz says it's part of an ongoing investigation and the public is not in danger.

News

Neighbors won’t get say in violent sex offender’s placement in Brown County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
A violent sex offender currently in a secure treatment facility in Wisconsin is about to be released and ordered to live somewhere in Brown County.