St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters to speak at Republican National Convention

Mark McCloskey, left, and his attorney are shown during an TV interview. He and his wife made national news after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters from their mansion.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey drew national attention in late June after they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns outside their mansion at Black Lives Matter protesters.

The McCloskeys were charged in July with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony.

The White House has defended the couple on multiple occasions, with President Donald Trump saying, “It is absolutely absurd what is happening to the McCloskeys.”

