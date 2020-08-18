Protesters, supporters meet during Trump campaign stop

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The President’s campaign stop drew more than just supporters to Oshkosh on Monday.

Multiple protesters gathered at the site of the President’s visit, and marched about half a mile to get as close as they could to where he spoke.

During the rally, people spoke out against Trump, as well as many of his policies.

In addition, there were almost as many counter- protesters in attendance, who shouted things such as “four more years”, but protesters didn’t let the disruption stop them, and they continued on.

“We’re here to protest that, because this upcoming election it’s not something that we’re going to allow. We are going to register people to vote, we are going to mobilize people to make it to the polls. In the middle of a pandemic, whether it’s requesting an absentee ballot, and voting by mail, and we will defend the USPS so people can get out and make their voices heard, and not allow this to continue,” said Idalia Cervantes, a Green Bay organizer and member of Voces de la Frontera.

