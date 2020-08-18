Advertisement

Protesters, supporters meet during Trump campaign stop

Protesters gather for President Trump's visit
Protesters gather for President Trump's visit
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The President’s campaign stop drew more than just supporters to Oshkosh on Monday.

Multiple protesters gathered at the site of the President’s visit, and marched about half a mile to get as close as they could to where he spoke.

During the rally, people spoke out against Trump, as well as many of his policies.

In addition, there were almost as many counter- protesters in attendance, who shouted things such as “four more years”, but protesters didn’t let the disruption stop them, and they continued on.

“We’re here to protest that, because this upcoming election it’s not something that we’re going to allow. We are going to register people to vote, we are going to mobilize people to make it to the polls. In the middle of a pandemic, whether it’s requesting an absentee ballot, and voting by mail, and we will defend the USPS so people can get out and make their voices heard, and not allow this to continue,” said Idalia Cervantes, a Green Bay organizer and member of Voces de la Frontera.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump discusses jobs, economy at Oshkosh rally

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The President arrived at Oshkosh around 4 p.m., and he spoke for about an hour.

News

Green Bay Police K9 Neo passes away

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bark N’ Blue, a foundation that provides funding and resources for police K-9 units, states Neo was a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois, and served the community for more than 10 years.

News

UWGB prepares for classes during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
UWGB prepares for classes during a pandemic

News

Field viewing tours now offered at Lambeau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers announced Monday they are now offering abbreviated field viewing tours again.

Latest News

Sports

Packers keep momentum on second day of practice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers complete the second day of practice in training camp

News

Man in custody following alleged swatting calls in Green Bay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A man is arrested after Green Bay Police say he called them nearly a dozen different times in the last two months telling them there were fights, disturbances or people had weapons, and he needed police.

News

Local USPS union group reports equipment cutbacks at Green Bay facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
More people staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic means more mail and more packages for the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Back To School

University Wisconsin Green Bay prepares for classes during a pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is preparing for the start of fall classes in just two weeks. A lot has gone into planning with options to keep students and faculty safe.

News

Health Alert: Experts warn of rare condition affecting children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Health experts warn of Acute Flaccid Myelitis, a rare condition that mostly affects children

News

Additional details released about Pence’s visit to Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the White House, Pence will arrive in Janesville at 11:05 a.m. at the Janesville Jet Center.