President Trump discusses jobs, economy at Oshkosh rally

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An active political week is underway in Wisconsin, as President Trump visited the state Monday afternoon in Oshkosh, the same day as the start of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

The President arrived at Oshkosh around 4 p.m., and he spoke for about an hour.

During his speech, he focused on jobs and the economy, but also took many campaign shots at Democratic challenger Joe Biden, saying the only way Biden can win in November is if the election is rigged.

Trump also criticized Biden, saying if he’s elected, rioting and lawlessness will get much worse.

The President went on to say he has support of majority of law enforcement agencies, and that some states like New York and Virginia might even be in play because of a surge in crime.

On the issue of the pandemic, the president is promising a vaccine soon, and says Biden is using the virus toa void going on the campaign trail, and has a strategy which would promote further lockdowns.

“For no scientific reason, Biden wants to inflict dramatic harm on millions of Americans with his basement strategy locking everyone in their homes. If you look at what’s happening and some, some of these Democratic governors they just don’t want to open it up. By the way on November 4th they’ll announce what we’ve decided to open November 4th. You’ve got to get out to those polls. I’m serious this is the most dangerous election we’ve ever had the most dangerous. Because I don’t think we can ever bring it back if they get in. I don’t think there’s anything called a comeback,” said Trump.

Action 2 News observed it was the Winnebago County Sheriff who had the Pledge of Allegiance, and before that, the opening prayer was given by Alven Dupree, a Black pastor from Appleton, who has been on our newscasts, and has been a voice for social justice since the death of George Floyd.

