Advertisement

President Trump discusses jobs, economy at Oshkosh rally

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An active political week is underway in Wisconsin, as President Trump visited the state Monday afternoon in Oshkosh, the same day as the start of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

The President arrived at Oshkosh around 4 p.m., and he spoke for about an hour.

During his speech, he focused on jobs and the economy, but also took many campaign shots at Democratic challenger Joe Biden, saying the only way Biden can win in November is if the election is rigged.

Trump also criticized Biden, saying if he’s elected, rioting and lawlessness will get much worse.

The President went on to say he has support of majority of law enforcement agencies, and that some states like New York and Virginia might even be in play because of a surge in crime.

On the issue of the pandemic, the president is promising a vaccine soon, and says Biden is using the virus toa void going on the campaign trail, and has a strategy which would promote further lockdowns.

“For no scientific reason, Biden wants to inflict dramatic harm on millions of Americans with his basement strategy locking everyone in their homes. If you look at what’s happening and some, some of these Democratic governors they just don’t want to open it up. By the way on November 4th they’ll announce what we’ve decided to open November 4th. You’ve got to get out to those polls. I’m serious this is the most dangerous election we’ve ever had the most dangerous. Because I don’t think we can ever bring it back if they get in. I don’t think there’s anything called a comeback,” said Trump.

Action 2 News observed it was the Winnebago County Sheriff who had the Pledge of Allegiance, and before that, the opening prayer was given by Alven Dupree, a Black pastor from Appleton, who has been on our newscasts, and has been a voice for social justice since the death of George Floyd.

The President’s full rally can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters, supporters meet during Trump campaign stop

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Multiple protesters gathered at the site of the President’s visit, and marched about half a mile to get as close as they could to where he spoke.

News

Green Bay Police K9 Neo passes away

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bark N’ Blue, a foundation that provides funding and resources for police K-9 units, states Neo was a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois, and served the community for more than 10 years.

News

UWGB prepares for classes during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
UWGB prepares for classes during a pandemic

News

Field viewing tours now offered at Lambeau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers announced Monday they are now offering abbreviated field viewing tours again.

Latest News

Sports

Packers keep momentum on second day of practice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers complete the second day of practice in training camp

News

Man in custody following alleged swatting calls in Green Bay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A man is arrested after Green Bay Police say he called them nearly a dozen different times in the last two months telling them there were fights, disturbances or people had weapons, and he needed police.

News

Local USPS union group reports equipment cutbacks at Green Bay facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
More people staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic means more mail and more packages for the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Back To School

University Wisconsin Green Bay prepares for classes during a pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is preparing for the start of fall classes in just two weeks. A lot has gone into planning with options to keep students and faculty safe.

News

Health Alert: Experts warn of rare condition affecting children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Health experts warn of Acute Flaccid Myelitis, a rare condition that mostly affects children

News

Additional details released about Pence’s visit to Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the White House, Pence will arrive in Janesville at 11:05 a.m. at the Janesville Jet Center.