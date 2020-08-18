Advertisement

Packers offer modified stadium tours as more fans visit Lambeau Field

Fans get a tour of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans get a tour of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In their travels across the country this summer to see NFL stadiums, Lambeau Field is at the top of the bucket list for Dave Myers and Marsha Stoner.

The couple from Arizona just wishes they had some more company.

"Never thought I'd be here, but we miss the fans, we miss the experience and just be glad when it's over and we can get back to so-called normal," says Myers.

While it's not a ghost town, it is certainly not your typical August around Lambeau Field bustling with Packers fans.

Instead of a flood of fans in the Stadium District this summer, it's been a trickle.

But that's slowly changing, and the Packers are taking baby steps to welcome fans during the pandemic.

“Compared to a normal summer when training camp is in full motion, numbers are definitely down, considering though we are seeing attendance go up every week as the word gets out that both the stadium tours are now open and the Hall of Fame,” says Marc Leisgang, Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours assistant manager.

Monday, the Packers began offering modified stadium tours, with a limit of ten fans per group.

"It's a 15 minute version, going out in the bowl, getting a photo opportunity and then also hearing interesting facts from our tour guides," explains Leisgang.

Leisgang says even without the huge crowds open practices attract, Lambeau Field’s atrium businesses continue navigating the pandemic.

“Just a different feeling and doing everything we can to get our operations from a Hall of Fame and stadium tour standpoint back to a new kind of normal,” says Leisgang.

