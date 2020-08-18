Advertisement

Packers hold first padded practice

Takeaways from the Packers third practice
Matt LaFleur's third practice 2020
Matt LaFleur's third practice 2020(WBAY)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers took to Ray Nitschke Field in pads for the first time this training camp. The practice was short ending after an hour and nine minutes. The new CBA allows for up to an hour and 30 minutes.

With the first practice in pads under head coach Matt LaFleur’s belt, he’s pleasantly surprised with the energy from players so far.

“Guys are into it, and it’s been great to have them back in the building,” LaFleur said. “I think they are competing at a high level.”

INJURY REPORT

Center Corey Linsley was held out of Tuesday’s practice for precautionary reasons. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith went inside early for the same reason. However, defensive lineman Montravious Adams went down and was carted off of practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported it was a sprained toe and nothing to worry about. Left tackle David Bakhtiari seemed to have a bother with his left ankle at the end of practice but walked off the field under his own power.

INTERCEPTIONS

The first interception of the camp was on Monday when linebacker Christian Kirksey picked off Aaron Rodgers. Tuesday added two more when Adrian Amos and Kevin king both picked off Rodgers in 11-on-11 drills. The defensive backs have been a strong position group in the first three days of practice.

“We’ve got a pretty talented defensive back room,” LaFleur said. “There is a lot of competition there, and you look at our starters, in particular, I feel as good about that group as any in the NFL.”

OFFENSIVE LINE

With Linsley out, Lucas Patrick and Elgton Jenkins both took turns at center. Meanwhile, the battle on the right side of the line continued. Billy Turner has seen time at both right guard and right tackle. When he signed with Green Bay, Turner said he would be expected to play both positions.

“I’ve never played the same position two years in a row,” Turner said. “It doesn’t really faze me.

AARON JONES

Running back Aaron Jones is a key weapon for the Packers offense. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, now that nose tackle Kenny Clark’s $70 million dollar deal is done, the Packers want to make Jones a top priority.

“Kenny is my boy, I was happy for him,” Jones said. “I told him ‘congrats’ and joked with him and said ‘hope you left me some money.”

Jones added the team is family and they want to see everybody succeed.

His time could come or the Packers could use second-round pick AJ Dillon as leverage. But Jones’ 19 touchdowns last season show his worth with three of those coming through the air. That alone shows he’s not just a one-dimensional running back.

“I know the more you can do as a running back the better and more versatile...you’re a weapon,” Jones explained.

NEXT UP

The Packers practice next on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field.

