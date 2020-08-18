Advertisement

Oshkosh Area School District postpones fall sports season

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - District officials with the Oshkosh Area School District have decided to postpone the upcoming fall sports season.

According to the district, they plan to hold high school fall sports in the spring of 2021 which is said to be in alignment with a model provided by the WIAA, and add no seasons will be eliminated to make room for another season.

Instead, district officials say there will be a shift of seasons within an abbreviated model for all sports.

The district adds the middle school cross country and girls volleyball seasons have been postponed, and officials say they’re still looking at options for the middle school level.

Officials say they believe it is the right decision at this time, and was based on the current state of COVID-19 in the district’s boundaries, as well as Winnebago County.

In addition, the district says they’ll work with other school districts to proved as many competitions as possible in the revised fall season.

