Advertisement

Oshkosh amends school reopening plan to make it more fluid

City of Oshkosh logo.
City of Oshkosh logo.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh School Board has made a change to its back to school plan in order to make the plan more fluid.

In a vote on Monday night, the Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education passed an addendum that would allow the board to take community coronavirus data into account when looking at what models to use for classes.

It would allow Superintendent Vickie Cartwright to keep track of the coronavirus data in the Oshkosh area and change the models used if necessary.

It also means classes could switch between all in-person, hybrid, or all virtual classes based on the severity of the virus.

Each week, the Winnebago County Health Department puts out a data summary about the number of cases.

District officials say they’ll follow those weekly reports, and work with experts to make their decisions.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters, supporters meet during Trump campaign stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters, supporters meet during Trump campaign stop

News

President Trump discusses jobs, economy at Oshkosh rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump discusses jobs, economy at Oshkosh rally

Crime

Man arrested after 69-year-old is knocked out at Green Bay gas station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Christopher Lo of Menasha was loitering around the Grand Central Shell station on East Mason Street around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15.

News

Protesters, supporters meet during Trump campaign stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Multiple protesters gathered at the site of the President’s visit, and marched about half a mile to get as close as they could to where he spoke.

Latest News

News

President Trump discusses jobs, economy at Oshkosh rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The President arrived at Oshkosh around 4 p.m., and he spoke for about an hour.

News

Green Bay Police K9 Neo passes away

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bark N’ Blue, a foundation that provides funding and resources for police K-9 units, states Neo was a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois, and served the community for more than 10 years.

News

UWGB prepares for classes during a pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
UWGB prepares for classes during a pandemic

News

Field viewing tours now offered at Lambeau

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers announced Monday they are now offering abbreviated field viewing tours again.

Sports

Packers keep momentum on second day of practice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers complete the second day of practice in training camp

News

Man in custody following alleged swatting calls in Green Bay

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A man is arrested after Green Bay Police say he called them nearly a dozen different times in the last two months telling them there were fights, disturbances or people had weapons, and he needed police.