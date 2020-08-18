Oshkosh amends school reopening plan to make it more fluid

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh School Board has made a change to its back to school plan in order to make the plan more fluid.

In a vote on Monday night, the Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education passed an addendum that would allow the board to take community coronavirus data into account when looking at what models to use for classes.

It would allow Superintendent Vickie Cartwright to keep track of the coronavirus data in the Oshkosh area and change the models used if necessary.

It also means classes could switch between all in-person, hybrid, or all virtual classes based on the severity of the virus.

Each week, the Winnebago County Health Department puts out a data summary about the number of cases.

District officials say they’ll follow those weekly reports, and work with experts to make their decisions.

