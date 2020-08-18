Advertisement

Omro man charged in hit-and-run death of woman outside assisted living facility

The crash happened Aug. 12 at Mayberry Manor on Witzel Av. in the Town of Algoma.
Fredrick Muller
Fredrick Muller(Winnebago County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been charged with the death of a woman in a hit-and-run crash.

Winnebago County prosecutors have charged Fredrick M. Muller, 44, with one count of Hit and Run - Resulting in Death.

The crash happened Aug. 12 at Mayberry Manor on Witzel Av. in the Town of Algoma. Mayberry Manor is an assisted living facility.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says deputies and police were called to the scene where an older woman had been hit by a car. The woman was in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

The suspect vehicle was no longer at the scene, but was later spotted in the area of County Trunk E. Officers took the information and traced it to Fredrick Muller.

Officers went to Muller’s home in Omro. They didn’t see the vehicle at first, but upon a second search, they found it parked on the side of the home behind a camper. There was “heavy front end damage” to the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Fredrick Muller admitted to driving the vehicle. Muller said he and his wife were traveling home from a bar in Oshkosh. Muller told an officer that he thought he had hit a deer.

According to the complaint, one of the officers who spoke with Muller stated that he “appeared to be intoxicated.” Muller stated that he had “a couple of drinks and shots,” according to the complaint.

Officers conducted Field Sobriety Tests and had Muller do a preliminary breath test. The PBT was a .091. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08.

Muller was taken into custody for OWI. He agreed to a blood test. Results are pending.

On Aug. 14, the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office filed one charge of Hit and Run - Resulting in Death.

Muller made his initial court appearance on Aug. 17. Cash bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

66 Wisconsin counties have high level of coronavirus activity

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Another 13 people died from COVID-19 and 634 new cases were identified.

News

Marcus Theatres reopening in Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The movie theater chain has put into place a “STAR” system, which stands for Social Distancing, Thorough Cleaning and Sanitizing, App/Website Ordering, and Respect for All Guests and Associates.

News

Wisconsin removed from Chicago Emergency Travel Order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
That means Wisconsin residents are no longer encouraged to quarantine upon arrival in the Second City.

News

Dr. Rai talks back to campus plans during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Action 2 News This Morning, Dr. Rai talked about college, Wisconsin's trend, and safety in nursing homes.

Latest News

Crime

Police arrest one in Fond du Lac tactical situation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the 33-year-old man "has an extensive violent criminal history and was believed to be in possession of a firearm."

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Shoppers should watch for fake websites

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
Some families will turn to online shopping instead of bringing the family to the store.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Performing arts studio hosts program for virtual learners

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
PASS is for students ages six and up.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School bargain shopping

Updated: 9 hours ago
How to spot the good deals and the fake ones.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks different testing types

Updated: 9 hours ago
There's hope for an expansion of the saliva test.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on return to campus

Updated: 9 hours ago
Dr. Rai talks about what students should know as they go back to college.