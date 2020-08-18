Omro man charged in hit-and-run death of woman outside assisted living facility

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been charged with the death of a woman in a hit-and-run crash.

Winnebago County prosecutors have charged Fredrick M. Muller, 44, with one count of Hit and Run - Resulting in Death.

The crash happened Aug. 12 at Mayberry Manor on Witzel Av. in the Town of Algoma. Mayberry Manor is an assisted living facility.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says deputies and police were called to the scene where an older woman had been hit by a car. The woman was in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

The suspect vehicle was no longer at the scene, but was later spotted in the area of County Trunk E. Officers took the information and traced it to Fredrick Muller.

Officers went to Muller’s home in Omro. They didn’t see the vehicle at first, but upon a second search, they found it parked on the side of the home behind a camper. There was “heavy front end damage” to the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Fredrick Muller admitted to driving the vehicle. Muller said he and his wife were traveling home from a bar in Oshkosh. Muller told an officer that he thought he had hit a deer.

According to the complaint, one of the officers who spoke with Muller stated that he “appeared to be intoxicated.” Muller stated that he had “a couple of drinks and shots,” according to the complaint.

Officers conducted Field Sobriety Tests and had Muller do a preliminary breath test. The PBT was a .091. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08.

Muller was taken into custody for OWI. He agreed to a blood test. Results are pending.

On Aug. 14, the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office filed one charge of Hit and Run - Resulting in Death.

Muller made his initial court appearance on Aug. 17. Cash bond was set at $10,000.

