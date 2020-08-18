Neighbors won’t get say in violent sex offender’s placement in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A violent sex offender currently in a secure treatment facility in Wisconsin is about to be released and ordered to live somewhere in Brown County. Where he’ll live is still a big question, but neighbors won’t get any say in the placement.

A Brown County committee meets Wednesday to look for a place to house the offender, who’s under court order to be released from Sand Ridge, a state-run, secure treatment facility in Mauston.

These are not sex offenders being released after completing a prison sentence, and the rules are very different. State law only gives neighbors 10 days’ notice or less of an offender moving in. The offender is released with strict rules under Department of Health Services supervision and unable to even walk outside alone.

State law puts the responsibility on counties where the person committed the offense, giving a county 120 days to find suitable housing or face fine and penalties.

Properties for sale or rent are what planners look for in the first step finding housing for violent sex offenders. In this case, Brown County’s supervised release committee will look for those properties whose owners are willing to lease to the DHS, that are not directly next door to a child, near the offender’s victims, or within 1,500 feet of a school, park or place where children might gather.

That restricts large portions of Brown County, but we know the committee is looking at three properties in Green Bay right now. Those addresses are not yet public record.

The committee says finding options is not always an easy process.

“It can be challenging. We try and mix up our homes between homes in the city, rural homes. We try not to place them near other people who are released under Chapter 980. We have to be cognizant of victims. If a certain individual has registered victims, we can’t place them anywhere near there,” Samantha Wagner, lead assistant corporation counsel for Brown County, said.

The committee will discuss the offender’s release in closed session Wednesday morning. A vote, if it happens, would come in open session.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.