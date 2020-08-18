Advertisement

Neighbors won’t get say in violent sex offender’s placement in Brown County

By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A violent sex offender currently in a secure treatment facility in Wisconsin is about to be released and ordered to live somewhere in Brown County. Where he’ll live is still a big question, but neighbors won’t get any say in the placement.

A Brown County committee meets Wednesday to look for a place to house the offender, who’s under court order to be released from Sand Ridge, a state-run, secure treatment facility in Mauston.

These are not sex offenders being released after completing a prison sentence, and the rules are very different. State law only gives neighbors 10 days’ notice or less of an offender moving in. The offender is released with strict rules under Department of Health Services supervision and unable to even walk outside alone.

State law puts the responsibility on counties where the person committed the offense, giving a county 120 days to find suitable housing or face fine and penalties.

Properties for sale or rent are what planners look for in the first step finding housing for violent sex offenders. In this case, Brown County’s supervised release committee will look for those properties whose owners are willing to lease to the DHS, that are not directly next door to a child, near the offender’s victims, or within 1,500 feet of a school, park or place where children might gather.

That restricts large portions of Brown County, but we know the committee is looking at three properties in Green Bay right now. Those addresses are not yet public record.

The committee says finding options is not always an easy process.

“It can be challenging. We try and mix up our homes between homes in the city, rural homes. We try not to place them near other people who are released under Chapter 980. We have to be cognizant of victims. If a certain individual has registered victims, we can’t place them anywhere near there,” Samantha Wagner, lead assistant corporation counsel for Brown County, said.

The committee will discuss the offender’s release in closed session Wednesday morning. A vote, if it happens, would come in open session.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lambeau Field offers limited stadium tours

Updated: 23 minutes ago
It's not the bustling activity the Packers are used to seeing during training camp

News

People urged to get flu shot early

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Hospitals face a one-two punch of COVID-19 and flu season with similar symptoms

News

Brown County looks for home to place sex offender

Updated: 25 minutes ago
A court has ordered a violent sex offender's release from a secure facility

News

Postmaster General suspends operational changes within USPS until after election

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The United States Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General announces he will halt some operational changes until after the November election.

News

Local postal workers say mail has slowed

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The postmaster general halted changes, but local workers say Green Bay processing machines are already down.

Latest News

Sports

Packers hold first padded practice

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Packers took to Ray Nitschke Field in pads for the first time this training camp.

News

Waushara County church vandalized, money stolen

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The sheriff's office says the thief caused $50,000 damage to Waushara Community Church.

News

Expanded police presence in King in Waupaca County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Sheriff Timothy Wilz says it's part of an ongoing investigation and the public is not in danger.

News

Husband, wife charged with possession of meth, chronic child neglect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A Green Bay couple has been charged with possession of meth and chronic child neglect, as well as various other charges, after meth was smoked in the presence of children.

News

Oshkosh Area School District postpones fall sports season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the district, they plan to hold high school fall sports in the spring of 2021 which is said to be in alignment with a model provided by the WIAA, and add no seasons will be eliminated to make room for another season.