MOST COMFORTABLE DAY OF THE WEEK...

Many would agree that our weather feels refreshing across northeast Wisconsin... With seasonable warmth, the humidity is rather low for the middle of August. High pressure pushing towards the Great Lakes has shoved much of the humidity out of the area. Look for pleasant high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.

High pressure will also keep us mostly sunny today. You may notice some puffy clouds in the afternoon. They’re most likely to develop closer to a weak front that’s draped near the Upper Michigan border. But with a lack of moisture in the atmosphere and incoming high pressure, we probably will NOT see any rain today.

There is a chance of rain though, late tonight and into Wednesday morning, across the Northwoods. That’s where a warm front will be developing... It’s a sign that a taste of heat and humidity will return late in the week. High temperatures may reach the upper 80s Friday afternoon. There’s also a few chances of showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend. At this point, the risk of severe weather on Saturday is LOW, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. Comfortable. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and calm... A late shower is possible NORTH. LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A morning shower is possible NORTH. A little warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Chance of thunderstorms NORTH, especially early in the day. HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Maybe a stray shower? HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. HIGH: 80

