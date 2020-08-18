Marcus Theatres reopening in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local Marcus Theatres locations are opening their doors to moviegoers after closing the curtains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the dates:

Appleton - Hollywood Cinema - Friday, Aug. 28

Appleton - Valley Grand Cinema - Open

Ashwaubenon - Bay Park Cinema - Friday, Aug. 21

Green Bay - Green Bay East Cinema - Friday, Aug. 28

Oshkosh - Oshkosh Cinema - Friday, Aug. 28

Ripon - Campus Cinema - TBD

Sheboygan - Sheboygan Cinema - Friday, Aug. 21

The movie theater chain has put into place a “STAR” system, which stands for Social Distancing, Thorough Cleaning and Sanitizing, App/Website Ordering, and Respect for All Guests and Associates.

People who feel sick before the show should stay home. Marcus will give refunds "if necessary."

Face masks will be required unless you are eating or drinking.

Employees will undergo wellness checks prior to shift. They will be required to wear face masks.

Plexiglass will be installed in certain areas.

Hand sanitizer will be available.

Marcus encourages moviegoers to purchase tickets and concessions using the mobile app and website.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Marcus reopening plan.

