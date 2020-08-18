Advertisement

Man arrested after 69-year-old is knocked out at Green Bay gas station

Christopher Lo
Christopher Lo(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Court documents show a Green Bay man has been arrested and formally charged after allegedly knocking a 69-year-old man out at a Green Bay gas station this past weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Christopher Lo of Menasha was loitering around the Grand Central Shell station on East Mason Street around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15.

While he was there, a man was playing a game at the slot machine, and his wife was seated next to him.

Lo then went into the bathroom, came out, and opened two cooler doors and drew smiley faces on them before grabbing a product and taking it back to the bathroom, when he made eye contact with the woman.

The document states he didn’t leave the restroom with the product, and the woman called him out, and then went to the cashier to tell them the man was stealing.

After the employee went to change the toilet paper in the bathroom, Lo allegedly looked at the husband and wife playing the slot machine game and said “You mind your own f****** business”, and also called the woman an “old b****”.

The man playing the slot machine said “You don’t talk to my wife that way” and stood up.

Lo then allegedly walked up to him and punched him in the cheek, and the man fell backwards before hitting his head on the ground.

Documents say the victim’s face swelled up, and blood was coming out from behind his head.

According to the complaint, Lo then ran outside while 911 was called, and witnesses chased him.

Police eventually caught up with Lo, who was being held down by two witnesses near dumpsters behind the Hardee’s restaurant.

Court documents say Lo claimed he was just trying to protect himself and he felt threatened, and admitted to punching the man.

Lo then allegedly said he felt bad the man was unconscious.

Court records show Lo made his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon, where he was formally charged with Disorderly Conduct, as well as Aggravated Battery-Elderly with a modifier of Crime against an Elderly or Disabled Person.

