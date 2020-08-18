Local League of Women Voters celebrates 19th Amendment centennial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One hundred years ago Tuesday, the 19th Amendment was ratified, giving some women the right to vote. Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment.

The League of Women Voters of Greater Green Bay is a non-partisan group. It’s a long line of women and men who still fight for democracy in our country.

“Things have changed but we still have a long way to go and that’s why it’s so important for all of us, to get out, get registered, and vote in this election,” said Linda Bartlett, Vice President of the League of Women Voters of Greater Green Bay.

While the 19th Amendment passed in 1920, women of color could not vote until the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“Some women still don’t have the right to vote, voter suppression is a big issue, the issues with our post office, and what’s happening now. We have to care about women voting and equality,” said Denise Gaumer Hutchison, Board Member of The League of Women Voters.

The League of Women Voters said the fight isn't over until every person in this country can feel engaged in every election.

“This is not a democratic or republican issue, this is a women’s issue, this is a right to participate in society issue,” said Gaumer Huthison.

On August 26th a celebration will take place at the Brown County Courthouse to honor the day the United States certified the ratification of the 19th Amendment, taking a big step forward in the American electorate.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.