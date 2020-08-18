Husband, wife charged with possession of meth, chronic child neglect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Green Bay couple has been charged with possession of meth and chronic child neglect, as well as various other charges, after meth was smoked in the presence of children.

According to a criminal complaint, a detective was assigned to help Brown County Child Protection with a report they had about possible child mistreatment and neglect on the 600 block of N. Ashland Avenue on July 9.

Documents say the home was occupied by a family, which included two adults and three children, ages 4, 8, and 13.

The adults were identified in the complaint as Seth Wagnitz, 32, and his wife, Alicia Schadrie-Wagnitz, 33.

Court records show Seth and Alicia both made their initial appearances Tuesday afternoon.

Seth has formally been charged with one count of possession with intent of Amphetamine, one count of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, three counts of Chronic Neglect of a Child, two of which were specified harm didn’t occur and one with a consequence of bodily harm, and one count of Possession with Intent –THC, all felonies.

Alicia has been formally charged with one count of Possession with Intent – Amphetamine, one count of Possession with Intent – THC (both possession counts have a party to a crime modifier), one count of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking place, and three counts of Chronic Neglect of a Child, which are the same as Seth’s.

All of the charges are listed as felonies.

The complaint states the CPS worker leading the case had already made contact with Seth, and had removed all three children from the home and placed them with family members.

Court documents show the four-year-old was brought in for a medical examination that same day, and it was found that the child had meth in his system.

On August 3, the 13-year-old girl went through a forensic interview, who in the complaint states she was aware of “a great deal of drug activity at the home”, and said multiple times that it made her feel stressed and frightened.

She added there was “a steady flow of people in and out of the home,” and saw many people her parents allowed to stay in the home use drugs.

The teen also stated in the complaint that she knew what marijuana looked and smelled like, and knew her parents used it.

The complaint states she was also worried that Seth had cooked something several times that smelled like chemicals on the kitchen stove in the same pots and pans they made food in, and had seen Seth strain a liquid from a solid brown/black substance, and the substance was then smoked.

Documents say the teen said the chemical smell gave her a headache, and added she was worried they didn’t wash the pots well enough after they were used for cooking the chemicals.

During the forensic interview, the complaint states the teen described smoking pipes in the parents’ bedroom, and said she had needles fall on her from a shelf when she tried to take a glass off the shelf. She said the glass was also full of needles, and state she saw blood on them, and knew they had been used.

The complaint goes on to say the teen was responsible for answering the door and screening who was allowed in, as well as who she had to ask Seth about. She stated she knew Seth was selling marijuana and the brown stuff he cooked, saying he would use a speech to text feature on his phone to discuss prices, and saw Seth exchange drugs for money using a handshake motion, and Alicia would hand the customer drugs and take money.

On August 14, the complaint states a community officer went to the home address of the teen, and found about 10 bags of garbage that had been left on the terrace for pickup by the city – five black trash bags and four or five white bags, according to the complaint.

While going through the contents in the bag, officers found mail addressed to Seth, as well as a prescription bottle with his name on it, and mail addressed to Alicia.

In addition, officers found an empty package of Swisher Sweets Classic cigarillos, an orange needle cap, a melted plastic bag with a tied off end, three small zipper bags – two of the smaller bags were clear, and one was a grayish/black color.

Officers say they also found bottle of Blink brand butane fuel, which in the complaint, is said to be used in the manufacture of hash oil from marijuana. They also allegedly found multiple syringes and other plastic bags with various designs, such as a blue dolphin, a clubs, and spades, and another with what is described as a red “lips and tongue”.

A search warrant was then granted on August 17, and officers searched the home, while Seth and Alicia were brought to the Green Bay Police Department.

During the search, officers allegedly found a small amount of marijuana and other paraphernalia, and a green, leafy substance was found in Alicia and Seth’s room, which was found to have a THC presence.

While being interviewed, the complaint says Alicia admitted to smoking both meth and marijuana, saying she would smoke meth in their bedroom, and would shut the door to protect the kids, even though the children were at home.

Initially during the interview, the complaint states Alicia told investigators Seth was the one who took care of getting the meth, but later admitted she arranged deals to sell both marijuana and meth.

Police say they also found a gun case for a handgun in the home, and when questioned, the complaint states Alicia said she had bought it for self-defense, and thought it was still in the closed.

After talking to a detective, authorities stated the case was empty, and Alicia later admitted it had been bought for a meth dealer, identified in the complaint as “AJ”. She told police she kept the case because “AJ” told her to say the gun was stolen in case police asked about it.

When Seth was interviewed, he also admitted to smoking marijuana and meth, according to the complaint, which states he smoked meth, and would also inject it, and added he would smoke a “ball” of meth a day.

He also admitted to cooking hash oil, wax, or dabs in the past, and told investigators while being interviewed he had bought meth from the dealer identified as AJ in the complaint the night before.

Officers later returned to the home after getting a signed consent form from Seth, and found the officers who had been there originally hadn’t collected the handgun case, or two books, described in the complaint as an instruction guide to manufacturing poisons, and another guide to manufacturing meth.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.