Expanded police presence in King in Waupaca County

KING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County sheriff says an expanded law enforcement presence in King on Tuesday is part of an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Timothy Wilz isn’t releasing any more information, indicating that could jeopardize the investigation.

He says the public is not in danger.

We don’t know if it’s connected to the discovery of human remains in the township of Lind last week. That area is just outside of King.

Waupaca has a couple of missing person cases, including the disappearance of 22-year-old Jon Morgan Jr. who was last seen at a bar in King on March 6.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.