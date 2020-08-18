Advertisement

Green Bay Police K9 Neo passes away

Green Bay PD K9 Neo and Officer Merrill
Green Bay PD K9 Neo and Officer Merrill(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say the longest serving K9 in the department’s history has passed away.

On Monday, police announced K9 Neo had passed on.

Neo had been handled by Officer Merrill, and was often at community demonstrations and events.

Other law enforcement departments paid tribute to Neo on social media, and offered condolences to the Green Bay Police Department.

Bark N’ Blue, a foundation that provides funding and resources for police K-9 units, states Neo was a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois, and served the community for more than 10 years.

