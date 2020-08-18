Advertisement

Fond du Lac Police respond to “tactical situation” on Ellis St

Police ask residents in this area to shelter in place.
Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police have responded to a "tactical situation" in the 100 block of Ellis St.

Police ask residents in this area to shelter in place.

"Please avoid this area until further notice," police say.

Police posted the message on social media, but did not release additional information. Action 2 News will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Shoppers should watch for fake websites

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
Some families will turn to online shopping instead of bringing the family to the store.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Performing arts studio hosts program for virtual learners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
PASS is for students ages six and up.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School bargain shopping

Updated: 3 hours ago
How to spot the good deals and the fake ones.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks different testing types

Updated: 3 hours ago
There's hope for an expansion of the saliva test.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on return to campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Rai talks about what students should know as they go back to college.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School performing arts program

Updated: 3 hours ago
Birder Studio hosts a program for kids to let off some creative energy.

News

Oshkosh amends school reopening plan to make it more fluid

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In a vote on Monday night, the Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education passed an addendum that would allow the board to take community coronavirus data into account when looking at what models to use for classes.

News

Protesters, supporters meet during Trump campaign stop

Updated: 9 hours ago
Protesters, supporters meet during Trump campaign stop

News

President Trump discusses jobs, economy at Oshkosh rally

Updated: 9 hours ago
President Trump discusses jobs, economy at Oshkosh rally

Crime

Man arrested after 69-year-old is knocked out at Green Bay gas station

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Christopher Lo of Menasha was loitering around the Grand Central Shell station on East Mason Street around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15.