Fond du Lac Police respond to “tactical situation” on Ellis St

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police have responded to a "tactical situation" in the 100 block of Ellis St.

Police ask residents in this area to shelter in place.

"Please avoid this area until further notice," police say.

Police posted the message on social media, but did not release additional information. Action 2 News will continue to update this developing story.

