Dr. Rai talks back to campus plans during COVID-19 pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are getting ready to go back to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says the UW System has plans in place for testing, quarantining and screening.

On Action 2 News This Morning, Dr. Rai talked about college, Wisconsin's trend, and safety in nursing homes.

BACK TO CAMPUS

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill switched from in-person to virtual learning after an outbreak on campus. What are the plans for our UW schools?

"You're going to--in any congregant setting--if the percent positivity in the area is high enough, it's going to happen. That's why we've always told schools whether they're a grade school in kindergarten class all the way up to a senior in college, to have a plan. To have an in-person plan and have a virtual plan, and understand that you're going to have to flex between the two, depending on certain situations. So I wouldn't say it's anything North Carolina necessarily did wrong. It's obviously unfortunate. And hopefully we can learn from it here in Wisconsin and have mitigating plans to prevent this. But every school is going to need to have to understand that is a possibility going forward."

"Throughout the UW System, pretty consistent plans. We're making sure every student has a plan. If they're symptomatic, how to get tested, how to isolate, what to do for quarantining, especially those who live on campus. And then ongoing screening for those who live on campus. I think UW's going to be very unique in it's screening plan in testing students every couple of weeks that are in those congregant settings. Trying to identify that asymptomatic positive person that could create spread. Making sure that we can move that person into a safe quarantine situation. Take care of them. Make sure they can still be educated properly, and then return them back to that situation. It's a plan, and hopefully it will continue to evolve and work. But like we see in other areas, have to be ready to pivot between in-person and virtual, no matter if you do everything right."

TEACHING CONCERNS

Should teachers take precautions when collecting papers from students?

"There's been some studies done on how long the virus will actually live on a surface. Roundabout 72 hours. So three days is how long the virus can live on the surface. But I think it's really important to remember that we don't have a whole lot of evidence that can actually show that the virus can be contracted from surfaces. Remember, the respiratory droplets are the primary way of catching COVID-19. Surface transmission, to really create an infection, would mean that you have a viable replicating virus on a droplet falling on a surface. And then you would take that droplet and a good amount of that and then somehow get that into your mouth or your nose. So good hand washing is really necessary in between contact with those foreign substances. So I'd treat a piece of paper coming from a student just like you would a menu or any kind of door handle. As long as you have good hand washing, you should be safe."

WISCONSIN TREND

“I think a lot of people get fixated on “‘his was a really good day, or this was a really bad day’ of total numbers. Remember, total numbers can be affected by a ton of things. How many people got tested, if testing sites were open or closed, what the testing resources are, if people had the ability to get there. Even the weather will affect that. So it’s important to look at that percent positivity, because it kind of takes that total number of positives versus the total number of people tested. That should be a little more consistent--not perfect-- over time. Look at it in a 14-day stretch. That’s the area of time we look at the virus incubating in a person. You’re going to see variability. And it’s really looking at those trends. Is the trend pointing up or down? Right now, the trend is pointing up. The average over the last seven days is still over seven percent. We want that number below five percent to feel better about a variety of things in this state. So we’re still not in a great place, but I wouldn’t get too worried about a single day like we did Sunday.”

MASK MANDATE PROGRESS

“We at least need two weeks before we see any results, probably longer than that. Compliance is an issue. When we still have gatherings of 150 people for a graduation party or a wedding and they’re not masking, then obviously that’s kind of defeating the point. And it’s going to create situations where you’re going to get more viral spread. Hopefully, understand masking is one component. Physical distancing is still necessary. Avoid those large congregant settings. And hopefully we can get that percent positivity under control.”

COUNTY STATS

Where can we find daily percent positive by county?

“We wish we could just have the DHS website put that percent positivity by county out there. Right now, they don’t have it listed. But they actually present their raw data. So if you’re good at working a spreadsheet--which we have somebody at work that does that for us and is able to plot that out. It’s also important to remember that they’re continuously updating their data. So looking the last three-to-four days, they don’t have that as updated. So you kind of have to look farther back to get the most accurate data. But we’re hoping DHS will change their website, which they’re supposed to this week or next week, to give us that more county-specific data.”

SALIVA TESTING

What are the different types of testing and where do we stand when it comes to a saliva test?

“There’s different ways to get tested, different ways to get an oral secretion into the machine. One being a nasopharyngeal swab--that’s the really long swab in the back of your head. The next being a nasal swab--the one that they go into each nostril but only so far up. And then an oral swab, which can be done. It really depends on the machine and what it accepts as far as swabs go. All three of those swabs have proven to be effective. It really depends on the machine and the technique--in other words the person that’s doing it. Yes, we’re starting to see more and more of saliva tests get approved, which we’re really excited about. Obviously it will be a lot easier to collect a specimen, and the turnaround time on the new technology--the one you’re talking about that was approved over this last week--is much faster. So we hope that comes to market, our ability to produce that increases, and we can get that more into the public very quickly. "

NURSING HOMES

“I think they’re our most vulnerable population. So our safeguards in our situations may be a little bit more than you’re used to seeing. But they’re really there for the safety of the patients. When I show up to Woodside throughout the week, as soon as I walk in, I put on a brand new surgical mask. Obviously use hand sanitizer before I touch anything and after I touch something. I check my temperature and record that in a book, just like any other staff and any other person entering the building is. And that’s just step one. When I go in and see a patient on top of a mask there’s a face shield to protect me and protect a patient. Wearing gloves, using special equipment, and then all that stuff is sanitized and let to air dry before it’s worn again. So the level of protection there for a nursing home patient is significant. And the main reason is is they’re the most vulnerable population and we want to make sure they’re not exposed.”

SURGERIES AND POSITIVE TESTS

Doctors are doing more surgeries. Is that leading to more positive tests?

“Our pre-operative procedures that we screen patients for--and the reason we screen them is to make sure they’re going to do well through surgery. We take all the precautions like somebody is going to have COVID-19, as far as the personal protective equipment we have. We want to make sure you’re not taking somebody who has COVID-19 into the operating room, and making sure they recover from it first. So we do screen our patients for that. And that percent positivity has been less than 0.5 percent. So consider that our form of surveillance testing in the community as that’s combined with those that are symptomatic and those are combined in the numbers that you see every day in that percent positivity. So it really hasn’t in any way increased the number of positives, but if anything it’s decreased that percent positivity that’s out there.”

RECOVERY

“We haven’t got any advised guidance from the CDC about masking after recovery, but we do have evidence from the CDC--and pretty good evidence--that first 10 days after your first symptom is when you’re the most infectious. So that’s why we say after you’ve tested positive we want you to isolate for 10 days. We can continue to test you and have you be positive after that 10th day, but the type of virus that we’re getting from you is not the replicating kind. In order words it’s not reproducing itself. It’s not infectious. So as far as wearing a mask after those 10 days, we have no proof that you’re not infectious, but from a risk prevention standpoint, the CDC still recommends you wear a mask after that 10 days to prevent spread. But after 10 days, you don’t have to be in isolation.”

FOOD CHAIN

“I think internationally there have been some reports that they’ve tested food and they’ve found COVID-19, but they have zero evidence of anybody being able to contract it from the food chain. Remember, the most common way to contract it would be through respiratory droplets. That’s the replicating virus, or infectious virus, as we’ve talked about. You could get it from solid surfaces. It still needs to be a virus that’s still replicating. In the food chain, probably not as common, if it’s going to happen at all. So the CDC and the World Health Organizations have come out and said you’re not going to get it from the food chain. Although it has been isolated in food.”

