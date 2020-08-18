BACK 2 SCHOOL: Shoppers should watch for fake websites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It's an unconventional start to the school year for some, but one constant is the school supply list. Some families will turn to online shopping instead of bringing the family to the store.

The Better Business Bureau warns shoppers to watch for click-bait ads and fraudulent websites.

“It’s very important for people to check out any website before they enter their credit card information, or any kind of personal information. If it’s a brand new website that you’ve never heard of you might want to stay clear of it and use those tried and true brick-and-mortar type websites. Websites that you know have store locations so that you know that you’re shopping at a reputable retailer,” says Susan Bach, Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.

The BBB recommends buying only what you really need. You can also re-use supplies from the previous school year. Buy in bulk when you can.

