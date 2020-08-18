Advertisement

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Shoppers should watch for fake websites

The Better Business Bureau warns shoppers to watch for click-bait ads and fraudulent websites.
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It's an unconventional start to the school year for some, but one constant is the school supply list. Some families will turn to online shopping instead of bringing the family to the store.

The Better Business Bureau warns shoppers to watch for click-bait ads and fraudulent websites.

“It’s very important for people to check out any website before they enter their credit card information, or any kind of personal information. If it’s a brand new website that you’ve never heard of you might want to stay clear of it and use those tried and true brick-and-mortar type websites. Websites that you know have store locations so that you know that you’re shopping at a reputable retailer,” says Susan Bach, Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.

The BBB recommends buying only what you really need. You can also re-use supplies from the previous school year. Buy in bulk when you can.

MORE TIPS: https://www.bbb.org/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Performing arts studio hosts program for virtual learners

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
PASS is for students ages six and up.

News

Oshkosh amends school reopening plan to make it more fluid

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In a vote on Monday night, the Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education passed an addendum that would allow the board to take community coronavirus data into account when looking at what models to use for classes.

Back To School

University Wisconsin Green Bay prepares for classes during a pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is preparing for the start of fall classes in just two weeks. A lot has gone into planning with options to keep students and faculty safe.

News

School supplies, cereal handed out at FdL church’s Back to School event

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Church members say they look forward to the event all year long, but due to the pandemic, organizers had to completely change the way it could be held.

Latest News

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for setting up an efficient virtual learning space

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT
|
By Kathryn Bracho
Occupational therapists with CP say it is important to remember ergonomics--making the workspace efficient and comfortable.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: The importance of talking about mental health with kids

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Shine Through Pledge is an awareness campaign through Children's Wisconsin.

News

Parents in Appleton Area School District react to students starting school year online

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Families with students enrolled in the Appleton Area School District now prepare for virtual learning to kick off the school year.

Back To School

Tips for teaching kids to wear a mask

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
It will be a challenge for some children. However, there are things you can do to make it fun.

Back To School

Brown County adds new tool for schools to track illness

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
County health officials have been working with school nurses and administrators on implementing the new tool, but parents will also play an important role.

News

Appleton Area School District to begin school year virtually

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
On Wednesday evening, the school board voted to begin school virtually, a change from the original plan.