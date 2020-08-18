Advertisement

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Performing arts studio hosts program for virtual learners

The Performing Arts Student Study, also known as PASS, is hosted by the Birder Studio of Performing Arts
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A local program offers students a chance to release some creative energy while learning virtually.

The Performing Arts Student Study, also known as PASS, is hosted by the Birder Studio of Performing Arts, 801 Heritage Rd, De Pere.

PASS is for students ages six and up. Students will be put in small groups and have space to work on their studies. There are dividers in the room to keep kids socially distance.

Staff will provide guidance but they are not teachers.

Each student will customize their schedule and allow for some fun during the day.

"And then in those breaks throughout the day acting, monologue study, reading script and discussion, creative ways of filling that time and keeping them stimulated while learning great things and they walk out of here so happy."

A carnival-theme "funraiser" is scheduled for Aug. 28. It's happening outside the Birder Studio. There will be games and food.

Money raised will go to scholarships for the PASS program.

