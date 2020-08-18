Appleton house fire extinguished by broken water line

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton city utility crew was investigating an abnormally large amount of water flowing at a house on W. Hancock Street for the past 5 days and discovered a fire in the basement had been extinguished broken water line.

The fire department reports the utility crew was helped by a neighbor, who happened to be an off-duty lieutenant with the Appleton Fire Department. They discovered water flowing from a pipe with a broken copper connection in the ceiling of an unfinished basement. They also discovered an extinguished fire in the ceiling which caused about $5,000 damage.

The fire was caused by an electrical malfunction due to a poor connection, the fire department says.

The people who live in the house hadn’t been on the property in over a week.

There was some minor heat and smoke damage to their house and belongings, but firefighters believe most of the belongings can be salvaged.

