University Wisconsin Green Bay prepares for classes during a pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is preparing for the start of fall classes in just two weeks. A lot has gone into planning with options to keep students and faculty safe.

University Wisconsin Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander said in essence the school is building two universities to get through the pandemic.

“Many of our students want their courses online, and we’re providing options for those things to occur. Many of our students want them in person and we’re providing those options, so we’ve had to build out both sides of the university to help accommodate all those needs,” said Chancellor Michael Alexander.

The campus has sanitation stations and is planning to have fewer students in each classroom. There are signs, posters, and plenty of reminders. The university expects everyone to do things like washing hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing, but the chancellor said above all he hopes everyone respects each other.

“I think that’s really important for all students to understand, that we are trusting them to do what’s right for the common good, and we are empowering them in a way to really make a difference and to show how we can all work together for a common cause,” said Chancellor Alexander.

Alexander said the university is working closely with local health partners. His message is the importance of getting students back safely, so they can focus on success, and the future.

“The most important thing to us is that we don’t lose a group of students who should be on track towards getting a degree, our region really needs theses college degrees, to be able to keep the economy moving, and that’s a huge piece of what we’re trying to do here,” said Chancellor Alexander.

