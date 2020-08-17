Advertisement

University Wisconsin Green Bay prepares for classes during a pandemic

The university expects everyone to do things like washing hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing, but the chancellor said above all he hopes everyone respects each other.
University Wisconsin Green Bay prepares to bring students and faculty back for fall classes.
University Wisconsin Green Bay prepares to bring students and faculty back for fall classes.(WBAY)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is preparing for the start of fall classes in just two weeks. A lot has gone into planning with options to keep students and faculty safe. 

University Wisconsin Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander said in essence the school is building two universities to get through the pandemic.

“Many of our students want their courses online, and we’re providing options for those things to occur. Many of our students want them in person and we’re providing those options, so we’ve had to build out both sides of the university to help accommodate all those needs,” said Chancellor Michael Alexander. 

The campus has sanitation stations and is planning to have fewer students in each classroom. There are signs, posters, and plenty of reminders. The university expects everyone to do things like washing hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing, but the chancellor said above all he hopes everyone respects each other.

“I think that’s really important for all students to understand, that we are trusting them to do what’s right for the common good, and we are empowering them in a way to really make a difference and to show how we can all work together for a common cause,” said Chancellor Alexander. 

Alexander said the university is working closely with local health partners. His message is the importance of getting students back safely, so they can focus on success, and the future. 

“The most important thing to us is that we don’t lose a group of students who should be on track towards getting a degree, our region really needs theses college degrees, to be able to keep the economy moving, and that’s a huge piece of what we’re trying to do here,” said Chancellor Alexander. 

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School supplies, cereal handed out at FdL church’s Back to School event

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Church members say they look forward to the event all year long, but due to the pandemic, organizers had to completely change the way it could be held.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for setting up an efficient virtual learning space

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT
|
By Kathryn Bracho
Occupational therapists with CP say it is important to remember ergonomics--making the workspace efficient and comfortable.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: The importance of talking about mental health with kids

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Shine Through Pledge is an awareness campaign through Children's Wisconsin.

News

Parents in Appleton Area School District react to students starting school year online

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Families with students enrolled in the Appleton Area School District now prepare for virtual learning to kick off the school year.

Latest News

Back To School

Tips for teaching kids to wear a mask

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
It will be a challenge for some children. However, there are things you can do to make it fun.

Back To School

Brown County adds new tool for schools to track illness

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
County health officials have been working with school nurses and administrators on implementing the new tool, but parents will also play an important role.

News

Appleton Area School District to begin school year virtually

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
On Wednesday evening, the school board voted to begin school virtually, a change from the original plan.

Back To School

De Pere talks classroom cleaning during a pandemic

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
In some schools, classroom desks will have folding shields to protect against respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.

News

Teachers, parents sound off on Appleton Area School District reopening plan

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Most of those who spoke out Monday night regarding the plan were teachers, and very few feel it’s safe to do face to face classes now.

Back To School

Back 2 School: Green Bay plan to help students with special needs

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Green Bay Area Public School District took part in a pilot program for in-person summer school with social distancing.