Sen. Baldwin accuses Trump of diverting COVID-19 supplies from Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) lashed out against the president his response to the coronavirus in an internet news conference Monday morning.

“His administration is now diverting needed supplies that were headed toward Wisconsin. If the president wanted to make himself useful on this visit to Wisconsin, he should actually be delivering PPE and testing supplies that were promised to our state,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin’s comments came ahead of President Trump’s campaign stop in Oshkosh scheduled for Monday afternoon (see related story).

Baldwin also accused the president of taking millions of dollars intended for Oshkosh Corporation and diverting them to the country’s southern border wall (see related story). Wisconsin and other states are suing the president for diverting defense funds.

