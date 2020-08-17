Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin accuses Trump of diverting COVID-19 supplies from Wisconsin

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) gives remarks on coronavirus funding. March 3, 2020.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) gives remarks on coronavirus funding. March 3, 2020.(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) lashed out against the president his response to the coronavirus in an internet news conference Monday morning.

“His administration is now diverting needed supplies that were headed toward Wisconsin. If the president wanted to make himself useful on this visit to Wisconsin, he should actually be delivering PPE and testing supplies that were promised to our state,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin’s comments came ahead of President Trump’s campaign stop in Oshkosh scheduled for Monday afternoon (see related story).

Baldwin also accused the president of taking millions of dollars intended for Oshkosh Corporation and diverting them to the country’s southern border wall (see related story). Wisconsin and other states are suing the president for diverting defense funds.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
President Trump will give a speech at the Basler Flight Service building next to the Wittman Airport main terminal Monday afternoon.

Politics

President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
President Trump will give a speech at the Basler Flight Service building next to the Wittman Airport main terminal Monday afternoon.

National Politics

Coronavirus upends conventions, changes TV coverage

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Democratic and Republican conventions will lack for crowds but not television coverage.

News

What to expect this week as DNC, White House visits begin in Wisconsin

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As both Democratic and Republican parties gear up for their national conventions, both sides will be in Wisconsin next week.

Latest News

Politics

Political experts on 2020 election: Wisconsin will be a very close vote

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
With less than 80 days until the election, many are keeping a close watch on the six battleground states - those include Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

News

Eric Trump to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The campaign says the visit will highlight President Trump’s ’unwavering support for the nation’s heroic law enforcement’, and also highlight a recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association.

News

Immigrant Communities in Iowa say Government Failed to Assist after Derecho

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
Immigrant families in Cedar Rapids, Iowa struggle to get by after storm. No government assistance is in sight.

Politics

Vice President Pence announces trip to southern Wisconsin

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Vice President Mike Pence's speech will tout the Trump Administration's economic policies.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

Politics

Manitowoc County supervisor won’t face action for BLM comments

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Much of the debate focused on the issue of free speech.