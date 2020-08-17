President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump will visit Oshkosh as the Democrats open their mostly-virtual national convention in Milwaukee on Monday.

President Trump will speak at the Basler Flight Service building at Wittman Airport at 4:30 Monday afternoon. It’s next to the main terminal. Action 2 News will have live coverage on-air and online.

The campaign announced last week he was coming to Wisconsin, and not too many details about the event have been released. The campaign says he’ll give a speech about Democrat Joe Biden’s “failures on jobs and the economy.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the unemployment rate fell during the Obama administration, while Biden was vice president, from 7.8% in January 2009 to 4.7% at the end of 2016.

Wisconsin is getting a lot of national attention in the presidential race. It put candidate Trump over the top in the electoral college in 2016, giving him the White House, after he defeated Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percentage point. The latest Marquette University poll shows him behind Democrat Joe Biden 49 to 45 percent, a statistical tie in the poll’s margin of error.

“We really don’t pay too much attention to the polls,” Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson told UPFRONT this weekend on WBAY-TV. “As a veteran of 2016, I can tell you Donald Trump has always been down in the polls but that didn’t stop him from campaigning hard in every state.”

“Our priority right now is to put on a really successful convention here in Milwaukee this week, and then had to November to make sure we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Democratic National Committee Secretary Jason Rae said.

Oshkosh is one of three campaign stops Trump is making early this week. He’s flying to Oshkosh after giving a speech in Mankato, Minn., and Tuesday he’ll be in Yuma, Arizona.

Not surrendering the spotlight to the Democratic convention in Wisconsin, Donald Trump’s son Eric will campaign in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence will visit a company in Walworth County on Wednesday, the day Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice president nominee, speaks during the national convention.

Gov. Tony Evers asked President Trump and his staff to wear masks and socially distance during campaign stops to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pierson said the campaign will follow state rules. ”There are guidelines put out by the CDC that the campaign is following, the president and vice president are also following, and each state has its own restrictions and guidelines that we will abide by.”

