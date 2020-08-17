PLEASANT WEATHER EXPECTED TUESDAY

An isolated shower remains possible through this evening, but most of us are going to be dry. Clouds should diminish overnight, and skies will be mainly clear. Given the lower humidity, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Lows will bottom out in the 40s across northern areas! We'll be in the low-to-mid 50s from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore.

In general, much of the rest of the week ahead looks dry. We'll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday, and the humidity will be the lowest it should be all week. Highs should top out in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 50s that night. Skies will still be mostly sunny Wednesday, but more clouds can be expected north of Green Bay. That's also where a few storms may develop... but areas south likely stay dry.

The humidity begins to ratchet back up on Thursday. It will also be a warmer day with highs back into the mid 80s. With higher humidity, lows will stay in the 60s from Wednesday night through the weekend. As a weak cold front nears the area Friday, spotty storms may develop. There’s a higher chance for storms on Saturday and skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will still be in the mid 80s Friday, but should back off into the lower 80s for Saturday and the beginning of next week. Friday is likely the muggiest day, but it will at least feel a bit humid until at least the middle of next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening showers end, then mainly clear. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 54 (40s NORTH)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable with low humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated thunderstorm is possible... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Times of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and still humid. An early shower? HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Sun and clouds with a spotty PM storm. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83

