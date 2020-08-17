Advertisement

Packers keep momentum on second day of practice

Talking points from Mondays practice
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary(WBAY)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers held their second day of practice during training camp on Monday.

Green Bay saw the return of tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester. The two are officially off the COVID reserve list. Long snapper Hunter Bradley and linebacker Greg Robert are the only two left on the list.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey brought defensive energy with the first interception of camp off quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Despite the interception, head coach Matt Lafleur said the tempo is where it needs to be.

“I thought just getting in-and-out of the huddle was day-and-night from a year ago,” LaFleur said. “I have been pretty impressed with their leadership out there.”

Running back AJ Dillon grabbed attention for his massive legs on Saturday. However, on Monday, it was for his pass-catching ability.

“I think he’s definitely shown the ability to demonstrate those natural hands,” LaFleur stated after practice.

It was only day two of practice, but it was easy to spot those who spent the virtual offseason sharpening their skills and leaning out their body.

Defensively, linebacker Rashan Gary has looked leaner on the field.

“I came back 276 pounds and that’s where I wanted to be coming back to camp,” Gary said. He added his offseason workouts were like old high school workouts with COVID-19.

Offensively, quarterback Tim Boyle has found tremendous comfort in year two of LaFleur’s system.

“This is the second time in my career since high school where I have had back-to-back systems,” Boyle said. “The terminology is coming to me. I feel comfortable, confident, and in control.”

The Packers are set the take the field again in full pads on Tuesday.

