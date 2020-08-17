Oshkosh hosts 2020 Fox Valley Food Truck Championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Food trucks are competing for fan votes in Oshkosh Saturday in the 2020 Fox Valley Food Truck Championship.

The competition runs from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. in the parking lot of Menominee Nation Arena, 1212 S. Main St.

Bring a mobile phone or tablet because the voting will be conducted on the Wisconsin GLO Facebook page.

The event is free, and so is the parking.

Food trucks participating in the competition (subject to change):

ABC Pig Roast

Baba Louie’s

El Agave Mexican Grill Cantina

Hmong and Asian Food

Inferno Subs

Kona Ice

Los Tres Manatieles

Osorios Latin Fusion

Your Favorite Concessions

Zoua’s Egg and Spring Rolls

In addition to food trucks, you can meet players from the Wisconsin GLO’s championship season and get autographs. A limited edition GLO championship shirt will be available to purchase. The championship banner will be revealed at 6 P.M.

