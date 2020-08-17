Oshkosh hosts 2020 Fox Valley Food Truck Championship
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Food trucks are competing for fan votes in Oshkosh Saturday in the 2020 Fox Valley Food Truck Championship.
The competition runs from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. in the parking lot of Menominee Nation Arena, 1212 S. Main St.
Bring a mobile phone or tablet because the voting will be conducted on the Wisconsin GLO Facebook page.
The event is free, and so is the parking.
Food trucks participating in the competition (subject to change):
- ABC Pig Roast
- Baba Louie’s
- El Agave Mexican Grill Cantina
- Hmong and Asian Food
- Inferno Subs
- Kona Ice
- Los Tres Manatieles
- Osorios Latin Fusion
- Your Favorite Concessions
- Zoua’s Egg and Spring Rolls
In addition to food trucks, you can meet players from the Wisconsin GLO’s championship season and get autographs. A limited edition GLO championship shirt will be available to purchase. The championship banner will be revealed at 6 P.M.
