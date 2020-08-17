No new COVID-19 deaths reported by DHS Monday, another 455 cases confirmed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials say another 455 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, the novel virus which causes COVID-19.

This brings the statewide total to 66,196 people who have tested positive. The state says another 5,507 people had tests come back negative Monday, bringing that total to 1,066,040.

7.6% of test results received Monday by the Wisconsin DHS have come back positive for COVID-19, a decrease from Sunday’s percentage of 11.2%.

People are only counted once in the state’s statistics even if they have multiple tests.

A total of 5,962 people were tested within the past 24 hours.

Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 46 reported an increase in cases. Michigan’s Upper Peninsula had six out of 15 counties report an increase to the Michigan Health Department.

Health officials say no one has died from COVID-19 since Sunday, keeping Wisconsin’s death toll at 1,039. The percentage of deaths is continuing to hold steady at 1.6% of known cases.

The percentage of active cases dropped Monday to 12.9%, a decrease from the weekend percentage of 13.6%. DHS officials report the state currently has 8,537 active cases. The recovered case percentage bumped up to 85.5%, with 56,602 recoveries.

To be considered recovered, a person survives 30 days from their first symptoms or testing positive, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation are medically documented.

23 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hour period. There have now been 5,327 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February. The state reports 329 people are currently hospitalized for the virus, with 94 in ICU. Another 152 patients have COVID-19 tests pending.

Wisconsin

Adams - 94 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 30 cases (1 death)

Barron - 328 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 37 cases (+3 ) (1 death)

Brown - 4,505 cases (55 deaths)

Buffalo - 47 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 28 cases (+1 ) (1 death)

Calumet - 402 cases (Reflects change from DHS report on Sunday of 403) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 279 cases (+5)

Clark – 200 cases (+3 ) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 291 case (+3) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 90 cases (+4)

Dane - 4,874 cases (+25) (39 deaths)

Dodge - 942 cases (+12) (5 deaths)

Door - 118 cases (+4 ) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 225 cases (+2)

Dunn - 142 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 668 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Florence - 16 cases

Fond du Lac - 791 cases (+28) (8 deaths)

Forest - 61 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 398 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Green - 220 cases (+6) (1 death)

Green Lake - 63 cases (+1)

Iowa - 100 cases

Iron - 85 cases (+5) (1 death)

Jackson - 62 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 732 cases (+14) (5 deaths)

Juneau - 152 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,792 cases (+12) (60 deaths)

Kewaunee - 143 cases (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 973 cases (+6) (1 death)

Lafayette - 172 cases (+1)

Langlade - 74 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 73 cases

Manitowoc - 406 cases (+7) (1 death)

Marathon - 703 cases (+6) (12 deaths)

Marinette - 501 cases (+6) (5 deaths)

Marquette - 81 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 26 cases

Milwaukee – 22,334 (+122) (466 deaths)

Monroe - 254 cases (2 deaths)

Oconto - 290 cases (+14) (1 death)

Oneida - 179 cases (+3)

Outagamie - 1,401 cases (+13) (14 deaths)

Ozaukee - 784 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 46 cases

Pierce - 247 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Polk - 143 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 470 cases (+3)

Price - 33 cases

Racine - 3,689 cases (+13) (81 deaths)

Richland - 38 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,494 (+10) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 23 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk - 513 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 113 cases (+3)

Shawano - 221 cases (+4)

Sheboygan - 850 cases (+8) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 544 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Taylor - 78 cases (2 deaths)

Trempealeau - 370 cases (Revised from Sunday’s DHS report of 371) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 77 cases (+3)

Vilas - 74 cases

Walworth - 1,516 cases (+17) (25 deaths)

Washburn – 50 cases

Washington - 1,259 cases (23 deaths)

Waukesha - 4,854 cases (+44) (65 deaths)

Waupaca - 531 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Waushara - 128 cases (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,288 cases (+8) (19 deaths)

Wood - 381 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 15 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 31 cases

Delta –92 cases (+3 ) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 58 cases (Revised from Sunday’s report of 59) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 126 cases (+1) (1 death)

Houghton – 48 cases (+1)

Iron - 24 cases (+1 ) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 3 cases

Luce - 4 cases

Mackinac - 22 cases

Marquette - 180 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 159 cases (+2)

Ontonagon – 27 cases (+3)

Schoolcraft - 12 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

