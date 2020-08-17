Advertisement

Man in custody following alleged swatting calls in Green Bay

Police say these kinds of calls put the entire public at risk
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is arrested after Green Bay Police say he called them nearly a dozen different times in the last two months telling them there were fights, disturbances or people had weapons, and he needed police.

When officers showed up, however, they found nothing.

The man is now facing charges for swatting.

Police say these kinds of calls put the entire public at risk.

"As these things are happening, our guys are trying to address what they've been dispatched to, and if it's a weapons call, it's a big concern," says Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen.

Starting in early July, for a little over a month, Green Bay Police say they were receiving untraceable calls, usually late in the evening, from a man saying he needed police. "All of them were either a weapons-type call or some kind of physical disturbance," explains Allen. "They were really general, like near a park on the west side this was happening, or one of them... I was walking down the street and someone pointed a gun in the air and fired off some rounds." Police would dispatch lots of officers, using lights and sirens in a hurry to get there, and arrive to find empty streets with no weapons and no fights. "It's dangerous, especially the ones at night where it's a weapons call at night and they go to an area and it's just an uninvolved pedestrian walking by. They may have to take some action that wasn't intended for them," says Allen. Police say the calls came at different times on different days of the week. Capt. Allen says officers talked to Moses Walls, who was in the area the night of the first call. "They stopped and talked to him and from what he reported that there were shots fired to him saying no, I didn't see anything or hear anything... that actually got us on the right track of developing who our suspect was," explains Allen. Detectives eventually conducted a search warrant and arrested Walls. Police referred 11 charges for swatting to the district attorney.

All are felonies. They say these kind of fake calls create dangers for the entire public and need to be taken seriously. "They're still going at a high rate of speed, lights and sirens, and make people nervous when they're pulling up behind them," says Allen. "It's a danger to the motoring public. It's a danger to pedestrians. When a weapons call or a big disturbance comes out, our guys drop everything to get there to protect the community, to protect each other. When it turns out to be nothing, it turns out to be such a waste of resource but also very dangerous for everybody involved."

Police say Walls also told them he’d made similar swatting calls in the past in Chicago.

