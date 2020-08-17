Advertisement

LESS HUMID TODAY WITH ONLY A TINY RAIN CHANCE...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A northwest breeze is blowing through Wisconsin. This will bring us somewhat drier air compared to what we felt over the weekend. It’s still going to be a seasonably warm day though, with many high temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Your Monday is also looking sunny to partly cloudy. It’s probably going to be dry... However, as a weak front moves through the region, combined with cooler temperatures aloft in the sky, we may see isolated showers this afternoon and evening. If they pop up, they’re more likely NORTHEAST of Green Bay and along the lakeshore. Even then, forecasting a 20% chance of rain is probably being generous.

In general the week ahead looks mainly dry. While it’s been a wet summer across the Northwoods, it’s been mainly dry this season across east-central Wisconsin. We’re seeing seasonal rainfall deficits around Green Bay and in the Fox Valley. With our next widespread chance of soaking rainfall holding off until Saturday, expect those dry, brown lawns to stay that way for a while...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Less humid. An isolated shower is possible. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A lakeside shower? Patchy fog NORTH. LOW: 54 (40s NORTH)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Humid with showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Only slightly cooler. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

LOWER HUMIDITY MONDAY, STRAY PM SHOWER

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny, less humid

Updated: 1 hours ago
Get outside today with sunny skies and 70s

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stray showers Monday afternoon

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Storms stay to the north, becoming clearer overnight

Updated: 14 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Storms stay to the north, becoming clearer overnight

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant day to finish the weekend, less humid conditions continue

Updated: 18 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant day to finish the weekend, less humid conditions continue

Forecast

Spotty Showers Possible This Afternoon

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

Spotty Showers Possible This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: An isolated PM storm Sunday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT

Forecast

FEELING LESS HUMID FOR THE EARLY WEEK

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Stray shower possible tonight, cooler night ahead

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Stray shower possible tonight, cooler night ahead