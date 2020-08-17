LESS HUMID TODAY WITH ONLY A TINY RAIN CHANCE...

A northwest breeze is blowing through Wisconsin. This will bring us somewhat drier air compared to what we felt over the weekend. It’s still going to be a seasonably warm day though, with many high temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Your Monday is also looking sunny to partly cloudy. It’s probably going to be dry... However, as a weak front moves through the region, combined with cooler temperatures aloft in the sky, we may see isolated showers this afternoon and evening. If they pop up, they’re more likely NORTHEAST of Green Bay and along the lakeshore. Even then, forecasting a 20% chance of rain is probably being generous.

In general the week ahead looks mainly dry. While it’s been a wet summer across the Northwoods, it’s been mainly dry this season across east-central Wisconsin. We’re seeing seasonal rainfall deficits around Green Bay and in the Fox Valley. With our next widespread chance of soaking rainfall holding off until Saturday, expect those dry, brown lawns to stay that way for a while...

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Less humid. An isolated shower is possible. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A lakeside shower? Patchy fog NORTH. LOW: 54 (40s NORTH)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Humid with showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Only slightly cooler. HIGH: 80

