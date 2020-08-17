Field viewing tours now offered at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tours are once again being offered for visitors who would like to see the inside of the Lambeau Field bowl.

The Packers announced Monday they are now offering abbreviated field viewing tours again.

Tours had been suspended in March due to the pandemic.

The tours will be 15 minutes long, and will be guided from the Atrium before going to the bowl for photo opportunities.

Tours will be held daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and only 10 people will be allowed in each tour.

Masks will also be required during the tour, which costs $15 per person.

Tickets can be bought in person at the Hall of Fame desk in the Atrium, or by clicking here.

In addition, there are also tickets for a combined Hall of Fame and field tours, however traditional stadium tours are still suspended due to restrictions and limitations related to the pandemic, according to the team.

