Advertisement

Field viewing tours now offered at Lambeau

Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tours are once again being offered for visitors who would like to see the inside of the Lambeau Field bowl.

The Packers announced Monday they are now offering abbreviated field viewing tours again.

Tours had been suspended in March due to the pandemic.

The tours will be 15 minutes long, and will be guided from the Atrium before going to the bowl for photo opportunities.

Tours will be held daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and only 10 people will be allowed in each tour.

Masks will also be required during the tour, which costs $15 per person.

Tickets can be bought in person at the Hall of Fame desk in the Atrium, or by clicking here.

In addition, there are also tickets for a combined Hall of Fame and field tours, however traditional stadium tours are still suspended due to restrictions and limitations related to the pandemic, according to the team.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay Police K9 Neo passes away

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bark N’ Blue, a foundation that provides funding and resources for police K-9 units, states Neo was a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois, and served the community for more than 10 years.

News

UWGB prepares for classes during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
UWGB prepares for classes during a pandemic

Sports

Packers keep momentum on second day of practice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers complete the second day of practice in training camp

News

Man in custody following alleged swatting calls in Green Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A man is arrested after Green Bay Police say he called them nearly a dozen different times in the last two months telling them there were fights, disturbances or people had weapons, and he needed police.

Latest News

News

Local USPS union group reports equipment cutbacks at Green Bay facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
More people staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic means more mail and more packages for the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Back To School

University Wisconsin Green Bay prepares for classes during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is preparing for the start of fall classes in just two weeks. A lot has gone into planning with options to keep students and faculty safe.

News

Health Alert: Experts warn of rare condition affecting children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Health experts warn of Acute Flaccid Myelitis, a rare condition that mostly affects children

News

Additional details released about Pence’s visit to Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the White House, Pence will arrive in Janesville at 11:05 a.m. at the Janesville Jet Center.

News

Closing amid the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The owner of Klika Shoes says the pandemic has left him with no other good option, but to have a close-out sale.

News

No new COVID-19 deaths reported by DHS Monday, another 455 cases confirmed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say another 455 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, the novel virus which causes COVID-19.