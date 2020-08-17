Advertisement

Coronavirus upends conventions, changes TV coverage

We tell you how things will look different at the national political conventions, if you plan to watch from home.
We tell you how things will look different at the national political conventions, if you plan to watch from home.(Gray DC)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Democratic and Republican conventions will lack for crowds but not television coverage.

The standard political gatherings that were to unfold for the Democratic Party in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and for the GOP in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be largely virtual, constrained by the coronavirus.

That won’t stop TV scrutiny of the speeches and other activities leading up to Joe Biden’s Democratic Party nomination for president on Thursday, Aug. 20, and the GOP’s renomination of President Donald Trump the following week.

But the coverage will look drastically different. Gone will be the images of packed convention hall floors with news anchors ensconced above them; most are likely to broadcast from their usual New York or Washington bases.

The Democratic meeting will be virtual, with Biden planning to make his acceptance speech from Wilmington, Delaware. Sen. Kamala Harris, his vice presidential pick, is to speak the day before, Wednesday.

The Republican National Convention takes place take the following week, Aug. 24-27. The party plans to hold its first day in Charlotte for the delegate vote, with details for the full meeting yet to be released.

Broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC plan an hour of nightly coverage of the conventions at 9 p.m. CDT.

PBS will report on the Democratic meeting from 7 to 10 p.m. CDT daily, with coverage details for the Republican convention awaiting the release of the party’s schedule.

Here’s an overview of cable plans:

— CNN:

Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King will be among the hosts for the channel’s nightly coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CDT for both conventions.

CNN’s commentators for the Democratic meeting include Van Jones, Jennifer Granholm, Andrew Yang, and Scott Jennings. Commentary for the Republican convention will be handled by Rick Santorum, David Urban, Amanda Carpenter and Granholm.

— Fox News Channel:

For the Democratic meeting, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-anchor nightly editions of “Democracy 2020” at 9 p.m. CDT. The hour-long program will include Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Juan Williams as part of a team of commentators and hosts. Fox News contributors Donna Brazile, Karl Rove and Katie Pavlich also will offer analysis.

Fox has yet to announce its plans for the Republican convention.

— MSNBC:

Nightly coverage for both conventions will begin at 6 p.m. CDT with Joy Reid’s “The ReidOut” followed by “All In With Chris Hayes.” Reid, Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams will anchor coverage from 8-10 p.m. CDT.

MSNBC correspondents and political reporters will offer analysis and interviews with voters and campaigns in various locations.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Conventions: What they’ll look like and how to watch

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
This year’s political conventions won’t look like anything we’ve ever seen before.

National Politics

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal Service bill

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

Politics

President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
President Trump will give a speech at the Basler Flight Service building next to the Wittman Airport main terminal Monday afternoon.

News

President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
President Trump will give a speech at the Basler Flight Service building next to the Wittman Airport main terminal Monday afternoon.

National Politics

Milwaukee misses Democratic convention: ‘It is a gut punch’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers were eager to tell the story of a resilient, post-industrial city that is home to thriving, diverse neighborhoods, a vibrant restaurant scene and a growing tech industry.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pandemic reshaping air travel as carriers struggle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surveys indicate that instead of growing comfortable with air travel, more people are becoming skeptical about it.

National Politics

Desire to defeat Trump motivates Democrats to rally behind Biden, Harris

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As the party gathers virtually this week to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency, the possibility of President Donald Trump's reelection has become Democrats' unifying and energizing force.

National

Dems to project unity on first day of DNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Democrats hold their party nominating convention during this unusual election year. Karin Caifa has a DNC preview.

Coronavirus

Politics slows flow of US virus funds to local public health

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the pandemic began, Congress has set aside trillions of dollars to ease the crisis. A joint Kaiser Health News and Associated Press investigation finds that many communities with big outbreaks have spent little of that federal money on local public health departments.

National Politics

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.